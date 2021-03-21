Covid 19: Accept vaccine, factional Ohanaeze urges southeast zone

The apex Igbo socio cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Monday, urged those from the southeast region to present themselves for the Astraveneca vaccine jab.

The group described the ongoing panics brewing amongst Nigerians on the authenticity of the covid 19 vaccine, as unnecessary which needed to be urgently addressed by both federal and state governments.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki, signed by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, he said they had to come in following mass rejection greeting the exercise in the zone.

He said they had to start up a campaign to encourage people from the zone to participate in the covid 19 vaccine jab, stressing that doing so will help in combating covid 19 fatality in the region.

The group also called on Governors from the zone to establish a unified communications and protocols to meet the needs of Ndigbo in the process of administering the covid 19 vaccine injection.

” We are aware of the ongoing sabotage of few scrupulous medical officials in the diversion of covid 19 vaccines to private hospitals and individuals to be resold to patients.

“There must be strict rules for the covid 19 vaccine being administered to Ndigbo. Governors must place grave sanctions on erring medical professionals caught in this mischievous acts of sabotage.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo will continue monitor the distribution of covid 19 PPEs to ensure that what is meant for the zone gets to the people. We urge Ndigbo to accept the covid 19 vaccine without any fear or ill feelings about its authenticity,” he stated.

Enugu Community Frowns over Dilapidated Classes

Enugu Community Aguobia-Nomeh has expressed concern over the dilapidated conditions of the Community Secondary School.

Community Secondary School Aguobia is a public junior and senior secondary located in Aguobia-Nomeh in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Residents of Aguobia in several occasions have lamented the chronic state of Community Secondary School Aguobia Nomeh, calling for urgent repairs of the school class rooms but all efforts yielded no result.

According to an indigene of the community, Michael Chigbo, the school was largely known as one of the best in the area before now.

He recounted: “Community Secondary School, Aguobia Nomeh used to be one of the dream learning places most indigenes of Nkanu East LGA had wished to attend.

“But today, it has become a different story. The information of the very dilapidated infrastructures at Community Secondary School Aguobia Nomeh led to an unscheduled visit to the state owned school.”

Although, Michael said the situation case of CSS is almost the same in most of the public schools in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, he wondered where the funds allocated to schools are going to.

While noting that residents of Aguobia Community had beckoned on the government to urgently renovate the dilapidated structures to enhance learning conditions for the pupils and for teachers, the concerned resident lamented.

“The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) identified poor schooling conditions as an impediment to accessing a quality education,” he cited.

Globally, the UNESCO Institute of Statistics described the disparities in the availability of facilities at the basic education level as a global learning crisis affecting over 617 million adolescents and adults.

Whereas data from the Federal Ministry of Education shows that about 30 per cent of basic education schools across Enugu State are in deplorable states.

Michael recalled: “Ugwuanyi had during the inauguration of solar energy supply system sponsored by Dr. Theodora Kay-Njemanze in collaboration with Queen’s School Enugu Alumni, North East Chapter, United States of America (USA), reiterated his administration’s commitment towards raising the standard of education in the state through recruitment of more qualified teachers, construction, renovation and equipping of schools.”

He further mumbled: “Despite Ugwuanyi’s promises, no much has been achieved on education sector. Something needs to be done urgently to arrest the situation of dilapidated structures in secondary schools especially that Community Secondary School, Aguobia, Nomeh.”