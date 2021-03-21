29 C
COVID-19: Kano NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel commends Ganduje’s efforts

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Members of Kano State Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has commended Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for his commitment in the fight against COVID-19 in the state.


They also appealed to the general public to accept the COVID-19 vaccine and continue to observe all the protocols of the dreaded pandemic.


In a Communiqué raised after its first quarter Congress and signed by the chairman and secretary, Malam Ibrahim Garba Shu’aibu and Malam Mustapha Hodi Adamu, the Chapel also decried the rising spare of phone snatching, burglary and other criminal activities in the state, while calling on the police and security agencies to do the needful.


According to the Communiqué, “the Chapel, after rigorous deliberations of its affairs, with utmost observance of the NUJ Constitution as a whole label of supremacy, resolved to continue to remain the promoter of Press Freedom and free speech, without malice or hatred.


“The Chapel, which stake members welfare as very important, observed with regret, the attitude and inordinate approach of some government and non-governmental agencies, including the security circle, which frustrate the assignment of its members, while in the course of their duty.


“The Chapel also observed with melancholy, a repeat of strange Illness which is gradually spreading to over 14 Local Government Areas of the state, with over three hapless people, reportedly dead.


“The Chapel, however, called on the state Ministry of Health to take the bull by the horn, with aggressive campaign against consumption of substandard and illicit food and drugs, which has remained a major suspect of strange illnesses and sudden deaths in the state.


“The Chapel also expressed worry over the rising cases of phone snatching by hoodlums in Kano state. The Chapel therefore called on the state’s Police Command to be up and doing to check the menace and ensure the culprit be punished accordingly.


“The Chapel, however, tasked markets men and women to put morality and the fear of God at the forefront, while doing their businesses, especially, as Ramaddan approaches.


“The Chapel further urged members of the public to continue to strictly adhere to the protocols of COVID-19. It also tasked Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration to strengthen its efforts in fighting the grievous pandemic.”


The Communiqué, on a final note, commended Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration for its adherence to Press Freedom, just as it congratulated the Governor for his giant strides in all spheres of governance.

