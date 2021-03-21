29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Attempt on Gov Ortom’s life: Buhari, APC silence…

Our leaders are selfish, self-centred, greedysays Pastor (Mrs)…

Nze Dim advocates use of Igbo language at…

Group commends DHQ for free medical treatment in…

How TB Joshua warned the world of multiple…

Instead of malaria, roll back mosquitoes, Katsina urges…

Eight NGOs get N303m from Coca-Cola for Waste…

Group restates commitment to a united, prosperous Nigeria

Civil society groups train on environmental rights, protection

Keystone Bank and NCF Collaborate on Tree Planting

Health

Covishieldtm vaccine produced by Astrazeneca/Oxford University, NAFDAC clarifies

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has clarified that COVISHIELDtm is manufactured by AstraZeneca – University of Oxford to SIIPL.

The management of the NAFDAC gave the clarification in a statement in Abuja, on Sunday.

According to the agency: AstraZeneca and Oxford University (AZOU) originally developed the ChAdOx1 recombinant adenoviral vector vaccine to be used for prevention of COVID-19 disease. AZOU gave the license of its vaccine to Serum Institute of India PVT Ltd (SIIPL) to manufacture this vaccine at commercial scale.

“SIIPL is the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world and the company got the license by signing manufacturing agreement with AstraZeneca (AZ)/Oxford University to manufacture this vaccine. SIIPL gave the vaccine the trade name COVISHIELDTM .

“COVISHIELDTM is the result of a cooperation and a technology transfer from AstraZeneca – University of Oxford to SIIPL.

“Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. is now the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by number of doses produced and sold globally (more than 1.5 billion doses) which includes Polio vaccine as well as Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Hib, BCG, r-Hepatitis B, Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccines.

“Vaccines manufactured by the Serum Institute are accredited by the World Health Organization, Geneva and are being used in around 170 countries across the globe in their national immunization programs, saving millions of lives throughout the world.

“Both COVISHIELD™ manufactured by Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd and COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca manufactured by AstraZeneca are the same vaccine – ChAdOx1 nCoV- 19 Corona Virus Vaccines (Recombinant).

“COVISHIELDTM was granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the World Health Organisation on 15th February, 2021 and it is one of the listed vaccines under the COVAX Facility.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Lassa fever: WHO provides protective equipment to Borno, technical support to Bauchi

Editor

NPHCDA boost Routine Immunization as frontline workers get 456 laptops, motorcycles

Editor

Lassa-fever/coronavirus: EHORECON sensitises Abuja residents

Editor

Covid-19: NGO tasks FG on empowering local manufacturers to produce ventilators

Editor

NGOs Offers Free Medical Outreach to Nasarawa Community

Editor

COVID-19: FG lifts ban on religious gathering, but…

Editor

Health Expert Says 18 Million Nigerians Infected With Hepatitis Virus

Editor

People with hepatitis complications at high risk of severe COVID-19 cases, WHO warns

Editor

Minister receives conjoined twin babies separated at FMC Keffi

Editor

NGO distributes 10,000 HIV self-test kits in Delta

Editor

PCN Governing Council vows to tackle challenges confronting pharmacy training, practice

Editor

NHIS: Kebbi First Lady tasks advocates, stakeholders on inclusion of cancer, FP before end of 2021

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More