Metro

Criminal activities in Gudu market worrisome, says FCTA

By Daniel Tyokua 


The Federal Capital Territory Administration  (FCTA ) has decried the increasing rate of criminal and unconventional activities in the Gudu electrical and auto spare parts market. 


Chairman,  FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation , Ikharo Attah disclosed this when fielding questions from some Journalists after sensitization at the market over the weekend.


He regretted that the market had been over taken by illegalities that threaten public safety. 
Attah noted that what the nuisances created by the traders in the market is a” disaster waiting to happen”.


He explained that security and safety in the market cannot be compromised for anything,  and therefore,  the planned sanitation exercise. 
Attah who visited the market with the  combined team of FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation and Enforcement squad of Abuja Environmental Protection Board  (AEPB )also issue a 72 hours ultimatum to illegal traders, while  warning them of imminent enforcement of a  court order to rid the market of all illegalities. 


However, the Managing Director,  Abuja Markets Management Limited , Arc. Ibrahim Uzaibat confirmed that traders had been alerted over several contraventions and illegal activities tarnishing the image of the market. 


Uzaibat said all major markets in Abuja have approved blueprint that must not be compromised,  and that comprehensive  sanitation exercise  had commenced in some of the markets to restore sanity and shoppers confidence. 

