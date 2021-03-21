29 C
Ekiti Bye-election: Shot policewoman, Corps member recuperating – Ekiti CP, NYSC disclose

The Ekiti State Police Command, has disclosed that the policewoman, who was shot during the Saturday’s House of Assembly bye-election in Ekiti East constituency 1, is responding to treatment.

This is contrary to widespread speculations in some quarters that the policewoman lost her life during the bloody poll

It would be recalled that three persons were on Saturday shot dead by political thugs while five others sustained gunshot wounds during the House of Assembly bye-election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state constituency .

Ekiti state Police Command spokesperson, ASP Sunday Abutu, in a telephone chat with journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Sunday, said the police officer shot was recuperating.

“No police officer died during the shooting by party thugs. Though, one of our officers was shot, she didn’t die as wrongly speculated.

“The policewoman, who was in a critical condition yesterday, is now responding to treatment. She is getting better,” he said.

Abutu said the command had arrested three suspected perpetrators of the shootings and they are now being detained at the police headquarters in Ado Ekiti.

“Yes, three suspected party things have been arrested. They were picked up where they were hiding and are now being detained in our headquarters.

“Murder is a capital offence and police won’t watch and allow anyone takes laws into his own hands freely. Nigeria is a nation being guided by law”

Also, the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has disclosed that a corps member sustained a gunshot injury during the Ekiti State bye-election on Saturday was res[ponding to treatment.

NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations Adenike Adeyemi, said in a sgtatement she issued on Saturday that the affected corps member, who worked as an ad-hoc staff during the election, sustained the injury when hoodlums attacked a polling unit during the poll.

“NYSC Management wishes to announce that a Corps Member who was part of the adhoc staff for the bye-election in Ekiti State sustained a gunshot wound from hoodlums who attacked the polling unit.

“The Corps Member is in stable condition and responding to treatment, while others have all returned home safely.

“Management wishes to reiterate that Corps Members are apolitical and neutral, and must be protected by all and sundry.”

The seat became vacant following the death of an All Progressives Congress lawmaker representing the constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon Juwa Adegbuyi in February.

The election had also been suspended by INEC owing to the violence that trailed the poll.

