Education

FCT ANCOPSS lists achievements as new executives emerge


 By Daniel Tyokua 

The Association of Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) FCT Chapter listed its achievements in the last four years as the President,Malam Abdulkarim Abdulrahim handed over to the new executives.

During the Association’s Congress, held at Government Secondary School, Jabi, the outgoing President Abdulrahim said his tenure recorded sterling achievements as well as challenges over the years .

He explained that the Association is one that is ethically focused to ensure the teaching and learning process in all the schools is not compromised.

According to him, the Confederation has over the years enhanced the attainment of good secondary education for the overall national development while leading a crop of Professionals who are disciplined , committed and dedicated.

On his achievements during his farewell address, he stated that,when he took over, the executives mapped out strategies in which issues in the Education sector will be placed in the frontburner above self interest.

The development, he commended the executives under his leadership for  delivering on their mandate while putting in place a dynamic ANCOPSS leadership as well as building people who are passionate about the profession and will always be ready to sacrifice their time.

He outlined his achievements to include Opening of temporary FCT ANCOPSS Secretariat for proper coordinator of it’s activities, purchase of ANCOPSS official vehicle,first in the history of the Association,introduction and commencement of FCT ANCOPSS saving scheme, non indebtedness both at the Zonal and National levels.

Also, appointment of Zonal coordinators to ensure spread across the zones for improved activities , effective distribution of Covid-19 kits to FCT Schools,Production of FCT ANCOPSS Sport wear and refurbishing of vehicle donated by NUT to FCT ANCOPSS with robust engagement with stakeholders to move education forward among others.

He stated that,all these and many more were possible through their undiluted support and goodwill he and the executives enjoyed, he therefore urged them to extend such to the incoming executives .

