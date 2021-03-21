FCTA begins e-health training for Nyanya, Karshi hospitals’ personnel

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ,FCTA, Health and Human Services Secretariat has begun electronic health record training of medical health workers in Nyanya and Karshi general hospitals.



During the flag off ceremony in Nyanya general hospital at the weekend, the FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat, Acting Secretary, Dr Mohammed Kawu said the preparation was to help the health workers meet up with the electronic health record system.



Kawu who was represented by Dr Ini Ekong, the Deputy Director e-health told the trainees that it was time to shift from manual medical record system to the electronic medical record system because of the technological advancement which has gripped the world in all areas.



The Acting Secretary explained that the idea requires a systematic approach to implement in order to be efficient and relevant.



Kawu said the components are required to enhance a successful operation which will starts with a well planned out organizational structure consisting of e-health committee, e-health focal person from all units, data protection officer, IT staff.

He stressed the need for hospitals to be cognizant of itjs operational plan for implementation which basically includes; installation and configuration of the software and supporting structures that is digital devices because eHealth is electronic based.



The Medical Director of Nyanya General Hospital, Dr Hadiza Idris appreciated the FCT Administration for the enabling platform to ease and enhance health care services in Nyanya/karshi General Hospital, which she said eHealth will reduce patient waiting time as well as improve transparency in managing patient record, haven consider the teaming population of patients in the area. She expressed the Hospital readiness in talking any power supply challenges as the Hospital have standby generators in case of any power failure, assuring that Nyanya and Karshi residents will enjoy services services that are better.



Nyanya and Karshi General hospitals are the highly populated hospitals that e-health will go a long way in enhancing medical records and other medical service to the community in FCT.