NCDC DG storms NAUTH Nnewi, Commends acting CMD

ISAAC OJO and IFEOMA EJIOFOR write that the Director General (DG) of Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr Chike Ihekweazu on Thursday paid his maiden visit to Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) Nnewi, Anambra State.

The NCDC DG in his speech appreciated the management and staff of NAUTH for their prompt response to Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Ihekweazu particularly thanked the medical personnel who are in the frontline in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic which he described as a new disease.

He noted that NAUTH is in an important phase as the health institution is transiting from one leader to another and also making frantic efforts to move to the permanent site.

Dr Ihekweazu commended the Acting Chief Medical Director (CMD) of NAUTH, Prof Joseph Ugboaja for blazing the trail since he assumed office.

The NCDC boss who stressed that the Covid-19 pandemic is still very much around urged all and sundry to endeavour to take their jab of the vaccine, he said emphatically that all the rumours and speculations around the vaccine are unfounded.

The acting CMD of NAUTH, Prof Joseph Ugboaja earlier in his welcome address appreciated the NCDC DG for his support for the institution.

“In NAUTH, we are doing our best in the fight against the pandemic, we have a taskforce in place, a treatment center and committed and trained workforce. We admit and manage both suspected and confirmed cases. We have managed over three hundred patients with fourteen mortalities. Our team also undertake home care, public sensitization and training for healthcare workers.” Ugboaja noted.

He however pointed out that NAUTH’s challenge has been the limited capacity of the isolation center and lack of dedicated ambulances.

Prof Ugboaja also used the occasion to notify the NCDC DG of the preparedness of NAUTH’s management under his watch to make the hospital one of best five of such institutions in Nigeria.

“We have commenced phased movement to the permanent site, this obviously will require massive infrastructural acquisition and development. It is our plan to build a regional center for infectious diseases research and training in infectious diseases. We appeal to you for your kind assistance in this regard.” NAUTH’s CMD said.

The NCDC DG, Anambra state Commissioner for Health, Prof Okechukwu Mbonu, management staff of NAUTH and other guests after the reception carried out inspection tour of the permanent site.
Pix: Dr Ihekweazu during his inspection tour of NAUTH’s permanent site

