29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Attempt on Gov Ortom’s life: Buhari, APC silence…

Our leaders are selfish, self-centred, greedysays Pastor (Mrs)…

Nze Dim advocates use of Igbo language at…

Group commends DHQ for free medical treatment in…

How TB Joshua warned the world of multiple…

Instead of malaria, roll back mosquitoes, Katsina urges…

Eight NGOs get N303m from Coca-Cola for Waste…

Group restates commitment to a united, prosperous Nigeria

Civil society groups train on environmental rights, protection

Keystone Bank and NCF Collaborate on Tree Planting

Health

PCN warns pharmacists against professional misconduct

By Hassan Zaggi

The Pharmacist Council of Nigeria (PCN) has warned younger pharmacists against engaging in any form of professional misconduct.

The Registrar of the Council, Pharm. Elijah  Mohammed, gave the warning at the oath-taking ceremony of fresh graduands of the faculty of pharmacy, Madonna University, Elele, Anambra state, yesterday.

According to him: “The  Council  frowns at  professional  misconduct  in  its  entirety.   

“So,  any  form  of misconduct by any Pharmacist is usually investigated by the PCN Investigating Panel and   if  the   Pharmacist  have   a  case  to  answer,  he  or  she  is  referred  to  the Disciplinary   Tribunal   which   has  the   status  of   Federal   High  Court   in  Nigeria.

“Sentences such as removal   of  the  Pharmacists  name from  the  Pharmaceutical register for a given period could be passed.

“More so, you are expected to keep off from the Register-and-go Syndrome which has tarnished  the  image   of  Pharmacists  and  has brought the  Profession  to  ridicule. Always  bear  in mind  that  things  take  time  and  do  all in you  power  to  uphold  the ethics of the profession at all times.”

The Registrar, however, charged the young pharmacists to join hands with the government in combating the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“You will attest with  me  that  the  struggle  to combat COVID-19 has remained a global  emergency.

“As Pharmacists, and  frontline health  workers you all are expected to be at the frontline offering  professional advice to people on how to observe all the necessary precautionary measures.

“Furthermore, you are  also expected to collaborate with the  Government to curtail  the  spread and work assiduously  towards ensuring  that  Nigeria  and  indeed  the  world are  certified COVID-19 free.  

“Every little contribution you make  in your various practice areas will definitely   impact   combating   the   virus. 

“ With  the   development   and   approval   of vaccines  across the  globe,  the  need   for  Nigerian  Pharmacists  to  be  involved  in vaccine storage and administration cannot be over emphasised.

“I therefore urge you all to seek and  acquire  the  necessary certification that  would  position you to do  it when   the  Government approves  such,” the Registrar said.  

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Covid-19: Nigeria indicate interest in trial of WHO vaccines

Editor

COVID-19: Chinese Provinces change hard emergency rules as 52,045 patients are cured

Editor

Senate wants FG to investigate outbreak of killer ailment in Benue state

Editor

COVID-19: Kano Confirms Three Rumoured Cases Negative

Editor

COVID-19 Vaccination: Lawan receives first jab of AstraZeneca Vaccine

Editor

Kinsmen of Enugu murdered nurse berate CSO’s 14 day ultimatum to Enugu state govt

Editor

Only Kogi state yet to receive COVID-19 vaccine – FG

Editor

Infectious Disease Bill: Civil society groups threaten massive protest if bill is passed

Editor

Adigwe decries lack of support for herbal medicine practitioners

Editor

Covid19: CAN chairman tests positive

Editor

COVID-19: Enugu approves N330m, relocates Isolation Centre to ESUT Teaching Hospital

Editor

FG blames Yellow Fever for ‘strange’ deaths in Enugu

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More