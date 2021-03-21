PCN warns pharmacists against professional misconduct

By Hassan Zaggi

The Pharmacist Council of Nigeria (PCN) has warned younger pharmacists against engaging in any form of professional misconduct.

The Registrar of the Council, Pharm. Elijah Mohammed, gave the warning at the oath-taking ceremony of fresh graduands of the faculty of pharmacy, Madonna University, Elele, Anambra state, yesterday.

According to him: “The Council frowns at professional misconduct in its entirety.

“So, any form of misconduct by any Pharmacist is usually investigated by the PCN Investigating Panel and if the Pharmacist have a case to answer, he or she is referred to the Disciplinary Tribunal which has the status of Federal High Court in Nigeria.

“Sentences such as removal of the Pharmacists name from the Pharmaceutical register for a given period could be passed.

“More so, you are expected to keep off from the Register-and-go Syndrome which has tarnished the image of Pharmacists and has brought the Profession to ridicule. Always bear in mind that things take time and do all in you power to uphold the ethics of the profession at all times.”

The Registrar, however, charged the young pharmacists to join hands with the government in combating the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“You will attest with me that the struggle to combat COVID-19 has remained a global emergency.

“As Pharmacists, and frontline health workers you all are expected to be at the frontline offering professional advice to people on how to observe all the necessary precautionary measures.

“Furthermore, you are also expected to collaborate with the Government to curtail the spread and work assiduously towards ensuring that Nigeria and indeed the world are certified COVID-19 free.

“Every little contribution you make in your various practice areas will definitely impact combating the virus.

“ With the development and approval of vaccines across the globe, the need for Nigerian Pharmacists to be involved in vaccine storage and administration cannot be over emphasised.

“I therefore urge you all to seek and acquire the necessary certification that would position you to do it when the Government approves such,” the Registrar said.