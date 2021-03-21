29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Attempt on Gov Ortom’s life: Buhari, APC silence…

Our leaders are selfish, self-centred, greedysays Pastor (Mrs)…

Nze Dim advocates use of Igbo language at…

Group commends DHQ for free medical treatment in…

How TB Joshua warned the world of multiple…

Instead of malaria, roll back mosquitoes, Katsina urges…

Eight NGOs get N303m from Coca-Cola for Waste…

Group restates commitment to a united, prosperous Nigeria

Civil society groups train on environmental rights, protection

Keystone Bank and NCF Collaborate on Tree Planting

Health

TB not respect of any person, expert warns

By Hassan Zaggi

The National Coordinator, National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme of the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Chukwuma  Anyaike, has warned that Tuberculosis (TB) is not respecter of anyone whether rich or poor.

He, therefore, called on concerted collective efforts to fight diseases.

Dr. Anyaike  who gave the warning at a media briefing to mark World TB Day yesterday, disclosed that an estimated 138, 000 new cases of TB were recorded in Nigeria in year 2020.

“TB is curable, we have hope if we do the right thing to arrest the menace of TB .

“But I must warn that TB is not a respecter of any person whether rich or poor because it cuts across all strata of life but is more with those with reduced immunity or nutrition and terminal diseases.

“So all hands must be on deck if we must achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ,and also join other countries in achieving  Universal Health Coverage.”

Dr Anyaike further revealed that Nigeria ranked first in Africa in the burden of TB, and is also among the 30 high burden countries with the disease  globally.

He said there was an urgent need for everyone to increase efforts towards tackling the burden of the disease.

He called for increased sensitization of the populace about the disease , and efforts to end  stigma and discrimination for people suffering from the disease.

Speaking, the Vice Chairperson of the Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, Dr. Queen Ogbuji, insisted that stakeholders must redouble their efforts in raising awareness and also mobilize the needed resources to help achieve the UN high level mission target of ending TB by 2022.

According to her, world leaders have till  December 2022 to live up to their promise of ending  TB or risk losing thousands of lives to the curable and preventable disease.

“The clock is ticking for all stakeholders to unite towards achieving the political declarations on achieving TB targets,” she noted.

On his part, the Country Director of the KNCV Tuberculosis Foundation, Dr Bethrand Odume, advocated increased investment in TB funding in Nigeria.

He disclosed that there was a 70 % gap in TB funding at the end  of 2019.

He said the federal government was responsible for only 7% of the TB funding while USAID provides 23 % of the funding.

Dr. Odume  appealed to Nigerians to take advantage of the free testing for TB and get tested so as to detect the disease early.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

OVID-19 Health Professionals Caution Kogi Govt. On Religious Gathering

Editor

Enugu govt commences measures to combat Yellow Fever

Editor

Early Detection, Key Winning War On Cancer – Kebbi First Lady

Editor

FMC Keffi to commission ICU, Baby care, dialysis units soon

Editor

Release health budget in full, covid-19 group tells FG

Editor

We’ll use same strategy, resources, to sustain polio-free status- Faisal

Editor

African countries lose $8.3bn from $575 million on US-GAG Rule

Editor

3 –month- old rape victim suffers 3 multiple surgeries in Nasarawa

Editor

‘My therapy can cure coronavirus, says Professor Ezeibe of MOUAU

Editor

How poor funding fuels snakebite related deaths in Nigeria

Editor

Kano Govt, Malaria Consortium Earmark N3 Billion To Fight Malaria

Editor

Covid-19: Enugu govt to release N20M

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More