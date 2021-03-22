24.4 C
Crime

Insecurity: Zamfara Police arrest 10, assure public of safety

From Salisu Zakari Maradun, Gusau

Police in Zamfara have again reiterated their determination toward bringing to an end, the present banditry activities in the State no matter the difficulties.


They also solicited for the support and cooperation of the general public for them to succeed in the struggle as it is only through such cooperation the success will be achieved.

This was made known by Mr Abuto Yaro, the Commissioner of Police of the State while briefing newsmen shortly after his men, under Operation Puff Adder have succeeded in apprehending ten suspected bandits in the State.


He said the command is fully determined to ensuring total return of peace across the State come what may, and that no amount of threat or pressure from any group or organisation will stop them from carrying out their constitutional responsibility.


According to Yaro, as the issue of security remains the business of everybody, it is expected that all hands of the people, particularly the stakeholders, should be on deck with a view to addressing it once and for all.


The Commissioner stated also that the command is fully committed giving tough time to the criminals who refused to surrender their weapons and accept the peace accord initiated by the government of the State which aimed at bringing normalcy in the State so that people can go about their legitimate businesses unharmed.


Speaking further, Mr Yaro assured the entire people of the State of the readiness of the command protect them and their belongings, and any attempt to destabilise the action will not be tolerated.


He therefore appealed to the public to assist his men with vital information that will lead to the arrest of any criminal, as well as their hideout so as to successfully rid the State of bad eggs.

