32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

No to alcohol; Yes to proceeds of alcohol

Corruption deeply rooted in Nigeria – Justice Rhodes-Vivour

Terrorist attacks, banditry, kidnappings puts Nigeria in critical…

Sounds of evil drums

Metering: KEDCO targets 24, 000 customers monthly

Igbo progressives dismisses position of ‘unknown’ Ohaneze Youth…

PRESS BRIEFING: The foundation of insecurity by Human…

Stop telling ‘lies’ about released abductees – HURIWA…

Anambra Guber: Tension As Obiano Orders Destruction Of…

Angst, condemnation trail assassination attempt on Gov Ortom

Business

Metering: KEDCO targets 24, 000 customers monthly

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano
The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has concludes plans to meter 24, 000 households on monthly basis.


According to a Statement by KEDCO’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Ibrahim Saani Shawai,  “all hindrances slowing the metering process in Kano franchise have been addressed in order to fast-track metering within the shortest time possible.”


The Statement made available to Journalists in Kano on Monday further stated that, “the move is to ensure that we address all complaints related to estimated billing system while ensuring equitable delivery of service through metering.


“In this regard, we are out to aggressively bridge the metering gap and give energy consumers the opportunity to monitor their consumption.


“Our aim is to meter all our customers, hence our engineers have been trained and placed on stand by for any customers who need meters. So we advise customers to come to our offices and fill in our forms for assessment and immediate installation.


“In this light, we all wish to advise all our customers not to give in to meter bypass as such act sabotages our efforts to serve our genuine customers.


“Our motive is to improve power supply, service delivery while ensuring that customers pay for what they consume but with meter bypass this may challenge such motive.”
The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Pay compensation to families of slain Borno Farmers, AFAN tells FG

Editor

Consumers remain our focal point, NCC insists

Editor

Nigeria needs to develop its Capital Market – Rep

Editor

Editor

FAAC: FG, States, LGCs share N682bn for August,

Editor

Investors lose N55bn as ASI falls 0.44%

Editor

ATCIS seeks partnership with NCC, advocate for free calls for subscribers

Editor

Transcorp Hilton Wins Multiple Awards at 2020 World Travel Awards

Editor

FG commissions 326km Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri Rail line.

Editor

Indigenous car manufacturers to begin production of ventilators – FG

Editor

Glo’s new service, Cloud app, aids subscribers to save memorable moments

Editor

NCAA issues new post Covid-19 protocols for int’l flights

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More