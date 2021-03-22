Metering: KEDCO targets 24, 000 customers monthly

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has concludes plans to meter 24, 000 households on monthly basis.



According to a Statement by KEDCO’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Ibrahim Saani Shawai, “all hindrances slowing the metering process in Kano franchise have been addressed in order to fast-track metering within the shortest time possible.”



The Statement made available to Journalists in Kano on Monday further stated that, “the move is to ensure that we address all complaints related to estimated billing system while ensuring equitable delivery of service through metering.



“In this regard, we are out to aggressively bridge the metering gap and give energy consumers the opportunity to monitor their consumption.



“Our aim is to meter all our customers, hence our engineers have been trained and placed on stand by for any customers who need meters. So we advise customers to come to our offices and fill in our forms for assessment and immediate installation.



“In this light, we all wish to advise all our customers not to give in to meter bypass as such act sabotages our efforts to serve our genuine customers.



“Our motive is to improve power supply, service delivery while ensuring that customers pay for what they consume but with meter bypass this may challenge such motive.”