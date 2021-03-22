24.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Angst, condemnation trail assassination attempt on Gov Ortom

Insecurity: Zamfara Police arrest 10, assure public of…

‘Allegation of aircrafts drop arms for gold in…

Jakande will live in people’s heart forever, says…

Sanwo-Olu intervenes in 6years – long power outage…

NCC concluding plans to regulate e-waste – Danbatta

Recycling industry will create jobs for jobless Youths,…

ECCIMA flays bureaucratic bottlenecks against SME’s innovations

Aiteo alerts public, flays Shell for alleged sponsored…

Shippers’ Council to sanitise barge operations with regulatory…

Cover

NCC concluding plans to regulate e-waste – Danbatta

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commision, NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta has said that  the Commission will soon regulate e-waste as soon as it concludes consultations with relevant stakeholders on the draft regulation, adding that it is mindful of the fact that many Information and Communication technology (ICT) and telecom devices have substantial plastic components, whose waste materials could worsen plastic pollution.

Danbatta stated this while addressing a world Press Conference organized by the Commission in commemoration of the 2021 World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) held virtually in Abuja.

The EVC said: “We reckon that improper disposal of such disused ICT-plastic embedded products have grave implications on public health, and especially in achieving Goals 11, 12 and 13 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030. These goals speak to the imperative of adhering to practices that enhance Sustainable Cities and Communities, Responsible Consumption and Production; as well as Climate Action respectively,” he said.

In the same vein, Danbatta spoke about the NCC’s collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and other relevant government agencies to inaugurate a committee to implement Mobile Devices Management Systems (DMS). 

He also unveiled a Telecoms Consumer Handbook, produced in collaboration with the Industry Consumers Advisory Forum (ICAF), a compendium of consumer information materials put together to enhance consumer education and protection. 

Addressing the theme of the WCRD 2020, “Tackling Plastic Pollution,” within the context of NCC’s activities, Danbatta said the Commission had drafted the Nigerian Communications Industry E-Waste Regulations in 2018 with the objective to manage e-waste.

He said the regulation aims to promote reuse, recycling and other forms of recovery; improve environmental management system of operators in the telecom industry; and reduce greenhouse emissions as well as enhance sustainable development efforts. Stressing that the initiative is designed as a Public-Private Partnership aimed at combating the proliferation of fake, counterfeit, substandard and cloned communication devices in the telecommunications industry.

He said the expected result of this initiative is that, only genuine materials malleable to enduring usage are available for consumer use.

He said the Commission has also diligently implemented a strict type-approval process that ensures all equipment used in the telecommunications industry are of acceptable standards, both for the good of the consumers and for the preservation of our environment. 

“Our efforts on tackling electronic waste in Nigeria and some other proactive regulatory initiatives of the Commission tell the story of a shared vision for a satisfied consumer,” he said, while also speaking on other far-reaching initiatives for consumer information, protection and education.

Danabatta stated that the Commission would explore avenues for strategic collaboration with relevant government agencies to ensure a coordinated approach to the challenges of sub-standard equipment and e-waste in the country.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

BREAKING: Former Lagos Governor Jakande is dead

Editor

Guild of Editors to hold Gov. Umahi responsible for safety of journalists in Ebonyi State

Editor

COVID-19: Buhari writes CJN

Editor

Power sector loses N24bn monthly to diesel generator market

Editor

PACAC reacts on Magu’s arrest

Editor

Nomineesa�� Confirmation: Presidency begs Senate to lift embargo

Editor

Coronavirus: Don’t panic – Buhari tells Nigerians

Editor

Buhari chairs online FEC meeting: Why Gambari was made Chief of Staf

Editor

Police operatives ‘killed’ father of 5 in Delta, deceased’s father tells NHRC panel

Editor

Salami Panel: How Osinbajo’s aide collected N250m without executing contracts

Editor

Reps to investigate allocation of crude oil under direct purchase Scheme

Editor

Special Report: 620 Nigerian Christians hacked to death in 4 months — Intersociety

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More