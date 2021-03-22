24.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Angst, condemnation trail assassination attempt on Gov Ortom

Insecurity: Zamfara Police arrest 10, assure public of…

‘Allegation of aircrafts drop arms for gold in…

Jakande will live in people’s heart forever, says…

Sanwo-Olu intervenes in 6years – long power outage…

NCC concluding plans to regulate e-waste – Danbatta

Recycling industry will create jobs for jobless Youths,…

ECCIMA flays bureaucratic bottlenecks against SME’s innovations

Aiteo alerts public, flays Shell for alleged sponsored…

Shippers’ Council to sanitise barge operations with regulatory…

Business

Shippers’ Council to sanitise barge operations with regulatory framework, Cabotage Act


From Anthony Nwachukwu, Lagos

To ensure the optimisation of barge operations as part of the multimodal transport system in the nation’s maritime industry, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) is set to promote professionalism in the industry through regulation.
 

Speaking in Lagos over the weekend during a meeting with the Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN), the NSC Executive Secretary, Mr. Hassan Bello, said it was time to regulate the trade against free entry and exit, while strengthening indigenous capacity with the Cabotage Act.
   

To that end, he urged the association and its members to register their trade with agency as the Port Economic regulator, stating that barge operation, as a specialised trade with technical and economic dimensions, should be structured and regulated for optimal performance.
   

Bello, who insisted that barge operation has come to stay as a unit of the multimodal transport system in the industry, noted that it is helpful to the economy in being used to bring and evacuate cargo from the port.
   

According to him, “we cannot afford not to operate the barge because it is part of the architecture of the port. I am happy the barge operators are here today so that we can discuss security, safety, insurance, tariff on goods, minimum standards and others.
   

“Barge operations cannot be all-comers’ affair and so the need for regulation. There is need to monitor entry and exit, to know when someone is not doing what is supposed to be done. If you allow anybody to just come and operate, there will be a big problem.
   

“It is important we introduce sanity and order, and this will include technical regulation because some barges are not technically sound, while the meeting will aid in bringing down the cost of doing business.”
   

Earlier, the BOAN President, Mr. Edeme Kelikume, had regretted the recent accident, which he blamed on double-stacking on container barges by unlicensed operators, adding that BOAN members were not involved.
   

According to him, the visit was to solicit the help of the Shippers’ Council in protecting and raising local capacity, as they compete with foreigners who have better expertise, equipment and funding.
   

He noted that while members struggle with the N50 million mandatory fee by Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), foreigners have access to non-interest loans for more sophisticated facilities, and have some edge with the terminal operators, which stifle indigenous capacity.
   

BOAN is also seeking “singular regulatory agency and singular annual charge for smooth operations” rather than multiple taxation from different agencies, as well as the charges by terminal operators, which it said has huge variance from one terminal operator to another. The other areas of need include security, safety and insurance.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

FAAN conducts simulation exercise ahead of flight resumption

Editor

Unemployment: FG initiates Safety Net-Job for Unskilled Persons

Editor

Digital info banker, Fata Super System opens Abuja headquarters

Editor

NEPZA seeks offshore banking for free trade zones

Editor

FG commends Ganduje’s efforts in promoting commerce and industry

Editor

Protection of power installations will improver electricity supply, says KEDCO MD

Editor

Forex non-repatriation: CBN directs banks to submit names, BVN of defaulting exporters

Editor

Pay compensation to families of slain Borno Farmers, AFAN tells FG

Editor

NSE market indices open week on cautious note

Editor

Uncertainties driving divestments in petroleum sector – SPE

Editor

Bayelsa seeks NIMASA’s help in port development, wrecks removal

Editor

LG Electronics adds signature Oled 8k in 2020 TV line up

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More