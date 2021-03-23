33 C
Gov Umahi sacks Anyim, others, over fraudulent practices


Ebonyi state government,Tuesday, sacked chairman and members of Secondary Education Board, over alleged fraudulent practices.


In a released signed by the Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, Dr Kenneth Ugballa, in Abakaliki, the dissolution of the Secondary Education Board, led by Dr Uche Anyim, was approved by Governor David Nweze Umahi.


He said the fraudulent practices discovered in the administration and management of the Board, include payroll of dead persons, persons who have resigned and those that have secured employments in other places, are still in the payroll of the Board, adding that this was to the full knowledge of some members of the Board.


The dissolved members were directed to handover all government properties in their possession before close of work on Tuesday.


The statement reads: “His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dr. David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, has approved the dissolution of the Secondary Education Board (SEB), Ebonyi State with immediate effect.


“The dissolution is as a result of the fraudulent practices discovered in the administration and management of the Board, where dead persons, persons who have resigned and those that have secured employments in other places, are still in the payroll of the Board and to the full knowledge of some members of the Board.


“Consequently, the Chairman and members of the dissolved Board are directed to handover all government property in their possessions to the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner before the close of work on Tuesday 23rd March, 2021.


“In a similar vein, and in the effort to restore sanity in the Board, Government hereby directs the immediate redeployment of all Heads of Departments of the Board to other MDAs.  A committee has been set up to conduct a comprehensive and thorough staff audit in the Board and submit report for further necessary action”. Recall that in July 2021, the Coordinator, of FADAMA 111, Dr Cletus Chukwuma Nwakpu, was been suspended from office for financial misappropriation and embarking on action contrary to his oath of office.

