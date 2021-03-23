Ortom on thank-you visit to Buhari after assassination attempt

By Chesa Chesa



Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja to thank him for the presidential solidarity following an assassination attempt on him by suspected herdsmen on his farm Makurdi-Gboko road last Saturday.

The Governor said it was saddening that some people doubted the incident and insinuated that he faked it.

While wondering what benefits would accrue to him from claiming what did not happen, he prayed that his worst enemies did not pass through what he went through.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after meeting with the President, the Governor revealed that Buhari had accepted the suggestions about the security he made following the incident.

Ortom further urged Nigerians to deemphasize politics on the issue of security, saying that all hands must be on deck to tackle the menace; even as he commended his colleague Governors, for standing by him over the attack.