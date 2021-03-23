33 C
PASAN shuts down Nasarawa Assembly cover financial autonomy

From Beauty John, Lafia

The Nasarawa state House of Assembly is currently under locks and keys, following the  nationwide indefinite strike embarked on by Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).

Members of the state chapter of PASAN, who stormed the state assembly in Lafia, on Tuesday, carrying  placards with different inscriptions such as; No autonomy, no work, justice delayed is justice denied, financial autonomy is non negotiable, threatened to remain at the gate unitll the strike is called off.

The State Chairman of PASAN, Comrade Danlami Nuhu Iliyasu who led his members to the Assembly, while addressing newsmen called on the 36 state governors to respect the Executive Order 10 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari in order to implement the financial autonomy for state Houses of Assembly.

“We have respected and  joined the strike as directed by PASAN national body. The gate of this Assembly will remain closed until we receive another directive from our national body.

” As long as we did not  receive any further directives from the National body, the gate will remain closed.

” Financial autonomy is constitutional and we want to appeal to governors to respect Executive Order 10 on financial autonomy as signed by President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

The National Treasurer of the association, Comrade Umar Yusuf Kasim, remarked that the indefinite strike embarked upon by members of the union in the state was a directive from PASAN national leadership.

” This strike is a nation wide strike called upon by our national leadership  over non implementation of financial autonomy by governors.

” We want to appeal to governors to implement the financial autonomy, Executive Order 10 for state Houses of Assembly, ” he said ..

The PASAN national treasurer, has assured that members of the association would be peaceful while the strike last.

