Abuja mass housing: FHA begins payment of contractors

Metro

By Daniel Tyokua  

The Federal Housing Authority, FHA, said it has commenced payment of contractors who have completed their jobs and verified in both Zuba and Guzape sites in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).   Recall that the contractors had recently protested N1.5 billion owed them by management of FHA.


In a statement issued by the Head, Public Affairs, Mr Kenneth Chigelu, assured stakeholders and partners of the agency’s commitment to hold them in high esteem. 

It said: “This is to notify our stakeholders and members of the public that the Management of Federal Housing Authority has commenced the payment of Contractors who have completed their jobs and are verified, in both Zuba and Guzape Sites inAbuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).


“This is in keeping with resolution reached at the meeting held between the management and the representatives of the Contractors on 16 th March, 2021. 

“It is important to note, that the authority under the leadership of the Managing Director/Chief Executive, Senator Gbenga B. Ashafa remains committed to the dictates of public accountability which requires the verification of work done, before projects are paid for. 

“Management wishes to use this medium to assure stakeholders and partners that the Authority would continue to hold in high regard the existing strategic partnerships in order to deliver on its mandates to the Nigerian populace’’.

