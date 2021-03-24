25 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Gov Umahi Suspends SEB Chairman, others, over fraudulent…

Senate moves to establish Nigeria Mineral Corporation

NDDC seeks collaboration of Belgium in development of…

Abuja mass housing: FHA begins payment of contractors

4 tipper drivers arraigned over illegal protest in…

N299.9bn Budget: Senate charges FCT minister on revenue…

Anambra Guber: I will not support consensus arrangement…

FG assures of prioritizing tackling TB as WHO…

HIV, STIs: NACA launches service delivery guidelines

UNFPA tasks govts, partners on giving voice to…

Education

Gov Umahi Suspends SEB Chairman, others, over fraudulent practices


Ebonyi state government,Tuesday, sacked chairman and members of Secondary Education Board, over alleged fraudulent practices.


In a released signed by the Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, Dr Kenneth Ugballa, in Abakaliki, the suspension of the Secondary Education Board, led by Dr Uche Eze-Anyim, was approved by Governor David Nweze Umahi.


He said the fraudulent practices discovered in the administration and management of the Board, include payroll of dead persons, persons who have resigned and those that have secured employments in other places, are still in the payroll of the Board, adding that this was to the full knowledge of some members of the Board.


The suspended members were directed to handover all government properties in their possession before close of work on Tuesday.
The statement reads: “His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dr. David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, has approved the suspension of the Secondary Education Board (SEB), Ebonyi State with immediate effect.


“The suspension is as a result of the fraudulent practices discovered in the administration and management of the Board, where dead persons, persons who have resigned and those that have secured employments in other places, are still in the payroll of the Board and to the full knowledge of some members of the Board.


“Consequently, the Chairman and members of the suspension Board are directed to handover all government property in their possessions to the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner before the close of work on Tuesday 23rd March, 2021.


“In a similar vein, and in the effort to restore sanity in the Board, Government hereby directs the immediate redeployment of all Heads of Departments of the Board to other MDAs.  A committee has been set up to conduct a comprehensive and thorough staff audit in the Board and submit report for further necessary action”. 

Recall that in July 2021, the Coordinator, of FADAMA 111, Dr Cletus Chukwuma Nwakpu, was been suspended from office for financial misappropriation and embarking on action contrary to his oath of office.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

UN bodies seek sexuality education in school curriculum

Editor

TETFund to complete abandoned 1,000-seat capacity hall in ABU

Editor

We are not recruiting – NOUN

Editor

Nasarawa Varsity to inject N3bn into 2 new programmes

Editor

We have not cancelled any result, says JAMB

Editor

SMEDAN trains 70 teachers in Nasarawa on entrepreneurship skills

Editor

Ilaro Poly to subject home-made ventilator, others to SON scrutiny

Editor

ASUU seeks better welfare package for journalists

Editor

Reopening of schools: Kogi Govt assures of safety

Editor

UNN to introduce free feeding programme

Editor

IPPIS: You caused the ongoing industrial, ASUU tells FG

Editor

Teachers’ special pay package will sustain quality education- NSUBEB chair

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More