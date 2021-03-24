Gunmen abduct 4 in Abuja, demand N50 million ransom

By Daniel Tyokua

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have abducted four persons in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory ,FCT,

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, one of the victim’s relation who don’t want his name mentioned, said the armed men broke into their house at Kiyi village and tore down the iron bars of a back window, from where they took their victim on foot towards the hills behind the community.



The eyewitness said those kidnapped are a motorcycle rider, technician, taxi driver and a staff of FCT Universal Basic Education Board ,UBEB,.



He said, “they armed herdsmen came into Kiyi town in Kuje Area Council in large numbers and went from house to house, kidnapping the residents in their sleep, it was between 12 midnight and 2am this morning”

Another relation of the victims, alleged that the kidnappers made a phone call and demanded for N50 million ransom, “they call once, and ask for N50 million ransom for one person.The kidnappers did not carry any property, except a cooking pot, probably to be cooking in the bush.



When contacted the spokesperson for FCT Police Command, ASP Mariam Yusuf confirmed the kidnapping.



She said, “yes, the suspected gunmen abduct 4 persons in one of the villages in Kuje Area Council, we have launched an operation to rescue the victims and apprehend the fleeing suspects”