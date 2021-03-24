25 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Gov Umahi Suspends SEB Chairman, others, over fraudulent…

Senate moves to establish Nigeria Mineral Corporation

NDDC seeks collaboration of Belgium in development of…

Abuja mass housing: FHA begins payment of contractors

4 tipper drivers arraigned over illegal protest in…

N299.9bn Budget: Senate charges FCT minister on revenue…

Anambra Guber: I will not support consensus arrangement…

FG assures of prioritizing tackling TB as WHO…

HIV, STIs: NACA launches service delivery guidelines

UNFPA tasks govts, partners on giving voice to…

Health

HIV, STIs: NACA launches service delivery guidelines

By Hassan Zaggi

The Director General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr. Gambo Aliyu,  has launched a national consolidated service delivery guideline on HIV and STIs for key populations in Nigeria.  

While launching the document in Abuja, Tuesday, he revealed that it will provide guidance packages of HIV and STI services and performance indicators for monitoring and evaluation of these services across the country.

The document will be an important tool in the delivery of health services, support efforts towards strengthening HIV and AIDS prevention, care and treatment programs; and address cross-cutting issues such as stigma, violence, and mental health as critical enablers of service delivery.

“These guidelines are intended to redefine the existing approaches and serve as reference for the delivery of all facility-based and community-based HIV and STI prevention, care and treatment services in the country,” Dr. Aliyu explained.   

According to him, the Integrated Biological and Behavioural Surveillance Survey (IBBSS) showed that the national HIV prevalence is higher among key populations. 

“HIV services for key populations and children of key populations remain largely inadequate, and so, the HIV incidence within this group of persons continue to increase.

“These guidelines aim to provide a comprehensive package of evidence-based HIV and STI-related recommendations for all key populations and children of key populations. 

“It will increase awareness of the needs of key populations; improve access and coverage; establish standardized package of services; facilitate uptake of responsive and acceptable services; and catalyze greater national commitment and resourcing to sustain services,” Dr. Gambo reiterated.

Speaking, the Country Director US Department of Defence, Dr Laura Chittenden, noted that the launch marks what she described as an exciting milestone in improving the quality of care for those affected and infected by HIV.

“Yet globally, ensuring that HIV service packages include the goods and services specific to those most vulnerable to the disease remains a challenge,” she said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Enugu govt moves for improved hygiene in communities.

Editor

FG partners private sector to curb medical tourism

Editor

Minister applauds JOHESU for sustaining peace in health sector

Editor

COVID-19 Vaccination: Lawan receives first jab of AstraZeneca Vaccine

Editor

Group applauds FG for approving 2020 revised BHCPF guidelines

Editor

No case of Lassafever in NAUTH, says CMD

Editor

COVID-19: US supports Nigeria with over $54m to combat pandemic

Editor

Nigeria’s Health Sector Workers Issue Fresh 15-Days Strike Notice To Government

Editor

Abia hospital receives N35 million ambulance, drugs donation

Editor

COVID-19: Kano Technical Taskforce Distributes, PPEs, Consumables To Frontline Health Workers

Editor

Open defecation campaign: Environmental Heath Officers should be in charge-Chief Pulemote

Editor

Investment in COVID-19 fight’ll strengthen PHC system- Faisal

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More