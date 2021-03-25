31 C
NAF warns on fake employment agent


By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has warned the public on the nefarious activities of one Olabisi Amoo who claim to have the exclusive right to assist any applicant seeking employment with NAF schools.


Amoo had circulated the message on his social media platforms.


NAF in a press release by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information, described the information as callous and unpatriotic message.


He said the message being spread by the Amoo is clearly aimed at misleading and defrauding innocent Nigerians in need of employment opportunities.


“The NAF wishes to inform the general public that  it has not advertised nor intends to commence employment of teachers for its numerous schools spread across the length and breath of the nation. Even when such need arise, it will not be channelled through individuals but rather publicized and made known to all Nigerians using the various available media outlets.”

