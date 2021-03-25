No rift between Buhari, Tinubu, presidency insists



By Chesa Chesa

The Presidency says that national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is not a frequent visitor to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, because he is not a cabinet member.

This came in reaction to media reports that there is a cold war between President Muhammadu Buhari and the former Lagos state Governor.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement blamed what he termed as an alleged rift between Buhari and Tinubu on cynics, saying that both men remain strong allies committed to the APC towards bringing change.

“Recent reports of a rift between the two leaders of our party are false; the handiwork of some media mischief makers.

“It is quite unfortunate that certain sections of the media feed on birthing controversies, providing a nexus for naysayers who work behind the scenes planting such stories which are absolutely false.

“This administration is aware of pessimists and cynics who willfully spread misinformation to create doubts in the minds of the people about the relationship between its leaders and whether the party will remain intact or not,” he said.

Shehu noted that to President Buhari, Tinubu remained one of the most respected political leaders in the country who has stuck to his principles in the face of all adversities.

“If the Asiwaju is not a frequent face in the Aso Rock Villa, it is on account of the fact that he is not a cabinet member of this government.

“The fact that he is not every day around the Villa does not make him less of a friend to the President and this administration,” the presidential aide added.