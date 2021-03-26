36 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Save Our Donkeys from Chinese Destruction, Group Urges…

How Northern leaders deepened insecurity in the region…

RSG to reduce youth unemployment

Abuja’s furniture cluster nearing completion – SMEDAN

Trauma Care Int’l Foundation Changes Game Of Emergency…

CEO of EUTV gets focus Africa award of…

CMG launches Cross-Strait Radio and new media platform

FCT Water Board explains delay in restoring supply…

NDDC seeks collaboration of Belgium in development of…

Nigerian Mining sector is endowed with world class…

News

CEO of EUTV gets focus Africa award of outstanding performance

The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Ebira Unity Television (EUTv) Ibrahim Onimisi has received the 2021 Focus Africa Award of outstanding performance.

The organizer, Sucex Bright of the Focus Africa Award described Ibrahim Onimisi owner of EUTv as a visionary and a vibrant young man who has provided a platform through which the people’s culture, tradition, and indigenous languages would be projected and promoted from going into extinction.

Sucex Bright gave the commendation during the 2021 edition of Focus Africa Awards Night at the Nicon Luxury, Abuja.

He said, the television station will not only promote culture and indigenous programmes but will provide jobs for hundreds of youths in the country

The CEO of EUTv, Ibrahim Onimisi, said after the launching of EUTv, few weeks ago, on free to air satellite decoder, is already reaching millions of audience across Africa, Asia, and Europe,

He called on business owners, corporate bodies, organizations, and individuals to partner with them via advertising on the channels as well as inviting EUTv to cover events for news which shall be broadcast in Ebira, Igala, Hausa, Yoruba-Okun, and Igbo languages.

Onimisi also assured the people that the television will not only remain on free-to-air satellite but will soon launch on DSTv and Startime satellite dishes for wider coverage.

Royal fathers and dignitaries have urged well-meaning Nigerians and those in positions of authority to support Onimisi and his vision to revive the people’s culture, tradition, and indigenous languages that are currently going into extinction.

Other EUTv management staff who spoke with journalists promised that the new tv station shall be a channel to promote peace, unity, and love amongst projecting culture and tradition to the world.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

N8. 8bn Fraud: Court orders forfeiture of ex-JTF Commander, Atewe’s properties

Editor

Remove Ebonyi from zone 13, Gov Umahi urges IGP

Editor

COVID-19 Lockdown: Nigerians Express Satisfaction, Hails Army’s Conduct

Editor

2020 Batch B, stream 1A Corps members celebrate during the Camp Cultural Carnival

Editor

Your words are divisive, CAN warns Miyetti Allah president

Editor

Infrastructure development, poverty: Tax justice would save Nigeria, CSOs, Labour to FG

Editor

Aide opens up on Osinbajo

Editor

CCD Paid Courtesy Visit To Kaduna SSG

Editor

Nigeria will be buried if Gov. Ortom is killed – Wike warns

Editor

Egedes emerge best couple as TICC teaches couple to fire love in marriage

Editor

CBCN appoints Fr Alumuku KSJI’s Spiritual Director of Supreme Subordinate Commandery, Nigeria

Editor

Kogi honours 5 NYSC members for outstanding performance

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More