CEO of EUTV gets focus Africa award of outstanding performance

The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Ebira Unity Television (EUTv) Ibrahim Onimisi has received the 2021 Focus Africa Award of outstanding performance.

The organizer, Sucex Bright of the Focus Africa Award described Ibrahim Onimisi owner of EUTv as a visionary and a vibrant young man who has provided a platform through which the people’s culture, tradition, and indigenous languages would be projected and promoted from going into extinction.

Sucex Bright gave the commendation during the 2021 edition of Focus Africa Awards Night at the Nicon Luxury, Abuja.

He said, the television station will not only promote culture and indigenous programmes but will provide jobs for hundreds of youths in the country

The CEO of EUTv, Ibrahim Onimisi, said after the launching of EUTv, few weeks ago, on free to air satellite decoder, is already reaching millions of audience across Africa, Asia, and Europe,

He called on business owners, corporate bodies, organizations, and individuals to partner with them via advertising on the channels as well as inviting EUTv to cover events for news which shall be broadcast in Ebira, Igala, Hausa, Yoruba-Okun, and Igbo languages.

Onimisi also assured the people that the television will not only remain on free-to-air satellite but will soon launch on DSTv and Startime satellite dishes for wider coverage.

Royal fathers and dignitaries have urged well-meaning Nigerians and those in positions of authority to support Onimisi and his vision to revive the people’s culture, tradition, and indigenous languages that are currently going into extinction.

Other EUTv management staff who spoke with journalists promised that the new tv station shall be a channel to promote peace, unity, and love amongst projecting culture and tradition to the world.