FCT Water Board explains delay in restoring supply to disrupted areas

By Daniel Tyokua



The Acting General Manager FCT Water Board, Joy Okoro on Thursday, gave insight into the delay in restoring water supply to disrupted areas in the territory.



She disclosed that the disruption in water supply to the affected areas was caused by ongoing work on a 1,800 diameter damaged pipe phase 3&4 at Lower Usuma Dam.



Mrs Okoro explained that water distribution to residents of Kubwa, Gudu, Gwagwalada, Airport axis and University of Abuja will be restored as soon as the maintenance work is completed.



“The damaged pipe was fixed in 2014, and since then it has been working well, but recently water started gushing out and will shut down the supply in order to fix a new one.The pipe which supply water to phase 3&4 was constructed to be taking water from the dam into the treatment plant”



Recall that the FCT Water Board had notified the general public and its customers that there will be an urgent maintenance work being carried out at Lower Usuma Dam treatment plant.



The Acting GM assured the residents, especially customers that steady supply will be resumed on Monday evening.



“It is not our making to take this long, when it happened we thought it was something that will be done easily, but because of were to get the pipe it took us this long” she said.



However, Engineer Abolade Lawal, Head distribution FCT Water Board, while conducting Journalists round the site, said the disruption of water supply was due to the damaged of viking joint pipe, which will soon be repaired.



Lawal blamed the delay in getting the pipe on the restriction of movement during the peak period of COVID-19.



According to him, full supply will resume as soon as the cutting and filing of the pipe, which is in progress is completed.