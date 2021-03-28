30 C
Politics

Aba North/South bye election: Humbled Kalu accepts defeat, congratulates Ebisike, PDP

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in last weekend’s Aba North/South Federal Constituency by-election, Hon Mascot Uzor Kalu, said he has accepted the result of the election, which left him roundly beaten by his Peoples Democratic Party {PDP} rival, Chimaobi Ebisike

Orji has therefore urged his supporters and APC members to accept the result and remain calm, even as he accused the PDP of been indare need of the Federal constituency seat.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Saturday, declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Chimaobi Ebisike, winner of the by-election.

Kalu in a statement he issued Sunday, appealed to APC members to accept the outcome of the elections in good faith while appreciating them for making the party stronger in Abia.

He said, “while the PDP wanted the election at all cost, we chose life over bloodshed and therefore won lives and lost the polls. To us, that was a victory.”

The APC candidate, who decried the level of  thuggery, violence and rigging that occurred in the election called for a deeper review of the country’s electoral laws.

“Every country is peculiar to its people all, Nigerian should support the electoral laws that is being amended  as it would assist us in getting our democracy strengthened. The electoral laws as it is renders the security agencies with arms weak in the face of violence at the polls  and therefore needs a revisit. Granted that the armless police should be inside the polling units, the armed should be within 50 meters away from the units,” he said.

 “We campaigned vigorously and Aba people were expectant of improvement from what the late Ossy Prestige of blessed memory did. My only concern is that Aba people lost.”

He said that he won’t challenge the result in  court, adding that his decision is to allow the declared winner to concentrate and provide good representation and infrastructure to the good people of Aba.

“I congratulated the winner, Chimaobi Ebisike and the PDP,  not because they won but because it’s gentleman to do so.”

