Aduvie Int’l school holds COVID-19 art competition

By Felix Khanoba

Nigerians have again been urged to ensure adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols as the world battles the pandemic.

This was stated by the Head of Aduvie International School, Mr. Olusoji Abiodun, during presentation of prizes to winners of the School’s COVID-19 Arts competition in Abuja.

According to Olusoji, the art competition was organized to commemorate the closure of schools in March last year after the emergence of COVID-19.

He said, “To mark one year of the lockdown of schools due to COVID-19 pandemic, Aduvie International School received over 40 artworks from participants at the lower and higher primary sections as well as the secondary arm of the school. We decided to organize this completion to bring out the positive aspect of what we have gone through in the last one year as a result of the pandemic.

“The students and pupils were required to submit a one-minute video capturing them while working on the most essential part of their work alongside their completed work. Apart from the winners, all other participants were awarded with a cash price of N2,000 and N1,000 for the secondary and primary sections respectively.

Olusoji said the criteria for declaring winners include creativity, originality, adherence to instruction, finishing as well as the video.

He said the art pieces which included paintings, mosaic, craft works and sculptures.

In the secondary category, Amoju Tolulope won the first prize – N50,000, Demilade Babalola came second and went home with a cash prize of N30,000 while Opanah Ige-Edaba received N20,000 for coming third.

In Upper Primary, Lana Jaber won the first prize of N30,000, the second prize of 20,000 was won by Donald Eze while the third prize of N10,000 was won by Oluwayemisi Amojo.

While in the lower Primary category, Davina Attah won the first prize of N30,000, Zion Musa won the second prize of N20,000 while Katelin Ogunmulayo won the third prize of N10,000.