Anambra 2021: Group raises alarm over youth apathy to elections

ISAAC OJO writes that the Center For Strategic Leadership and Youth Orientation (CENSTLEYO) has expressed deep concern over youths apathy to elections in Anambra State.

The concern was raised during the monthly youth orientation program of the group which was held in Cana House, Awka, has “Establishing Youths In Political Space” as the theme.



In his welcome address, the Anambra State Co-ordinator of CENSTLEYO, Comrade Okwudili Nwadiogbu passionately appealed to youths in the state to key into the vision and dreams of the organization.



Nwadiogbu said that he was excited about the positive results recorded during CENSTLEYO’s engagement with political parties in Anambra State which according to him should be Energizer members.



Comrade Nwadiogbu however urged the youths to brace up as there are still more grounds to cover in the process of empowering the youths of the state to carry out their civic responsibilities during elections.



In his keynote address, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CENSTLEYO, Mr Imah Felix Emeka said that his group is ready to go extra mile to ensure that youths occupy a pride of place in the political space.



Mr Imah Felix Emeka however urged youths to strive to solve identified challenges in their environment rather than running after politicians who have been using during elections and dumping them immediately after.

The Founder, CEO of CENSTLEYO urged his members to expedite action toward ensuring a large turn out of youths during the political engagement with political parties and governorship aspirants scheduled for April 30.

The Project Director of CENSTLEYO, Comrade Uche Madubuko who lectured the participants on ‘Learning new techniques in reducing voter apathy among youth voters Anambra State.’

said that it is incumbent on the youths to participate actively participate in elections.

Comrade Madubuko said that the needed positive change the youths are yearning for cannot be achieved when the youths who constitute the largest number of voters fail to vote during elections.



“The increasing reluctance among youths to participate in politics and exercise the right to vote is particularly alarming and amounts to weakening of democracy and loss of youth relevance,” Comrade Madubuko stressed.



Delegates from all the local government areas that participated in the orientation program presented issues responsible for youths apathy to elections and solutions were proffered.

Over three hundred youths participated in the program