30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Hijab controversy: Religious laws made for poor folks…

Sterling Bank partners with Jamub Group on agric,…

Track down attackers of Gov Ortom, Benue Councillors…

How Nigeria’s economy can work for all –…

Wike explains why he took Covid-19 vaccine quietly

Parliamentary workers strike caused by Governors’ blockade of…

Rivers monarch regains freedom from abductors

Enugu panel on Police brutality sues for peace…

Kidnap of RCCG members, 39 students in Kaduna…

Nigeria Sunrise Newspaper: Non-indigenous staff sues Taraba govt…

Features

Anambra 2021: Group raises alarm over youth apathy to elections

ISAAC OJO writes that the Center For Strategic Leadership and Youth Orientation (CENSTLEYO) has expressed deep concern over youths apathy to elections in Anambra State.

The concern was raised during the monthly youth orientation program of the group which was held in Cana House, Awka, has “Establishing Youths In Political Space” as the theme.


In his welcome address, the Anambra State Co-ordinator of CENSTLEYO, Comrade Okwudili Nwadiogbu passionately appealed to youths in the state to key into the vision and dreams of the organization.


Nwadiogbu said that he was excited about the positive results recorded during CENSTLEYO’s engagement with political parties in Anambra State which according to him should be Energizer members.


Comrade Nwadiogbu however urged the youths to brace up as there are still more grounds to cover in the process of empowering the youths of the state to carry out their civic responsibilities during elections.


In his keynote address, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CENSTLEYO, Mr Imah Felix Emeka said that his group is ready to go extra mile to ensure that youths occupy a pride of place in the political space.


Mr Imah Felix Emeka however urged youths to strive to solve identified challenges in their environment rather than running after politicians who have been using during elections and dumping them immediately after.
The Founder, CEO of CENSTLEYO urged his members to expedite action toward ensuring a large turn out of youths during the political engagement with political parties and governorship aspirants scheduled for April 30.
The Project Director of CENSTLEYO, Comrade Uche Madubuko who lectured the participants on ‘Learning new techniques in reducing voter apathy among youth voters Anambra State.’

said that it is incumbent on the youths to participate actively participate in elections.
Comrade Madubuko said that the needed positive change the youths are yearning for cannot be achieved when the youths who constitute the largest number of voters fail to vote during elections.


“The increasing reluctance among youths to participate in politics and exercise the right to vote is particularly alarming and amounts to weakening of democracy and loss of youth relevance,” Comrade Madubuko stressed.


Delegates from all the local government areas that participated in the orientation program presented issues responsible for youths apathy to elections and solutions were proffered.
Over three hundred youths participated in the program

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Mgbidi: Pilgrimage ground where nations gather for signs, wonders

Editor

Obiano donates 151 Innoson vehicles to Anambra monarchs

Editor

Why FCT College of Education is different from others- Provost

Editor

…As Anambra State COVID-19 task force closes Bars, clubs and restaurants in Awka

Editor

Covid-19: Senator Ubah partners Lagos Government on palliatives for Ndigbo

Editor

Ondo’s Election of Hope: As INEC, stakeholders list priorities

Editor

Cult war in Nigerian universities: Turning the Ivory tower to battle field

Editor

Lagos By-elections: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Abiru, Saheed

Editor

Ogoni cleanup: Cordaid urges HYPREP to be more accountable

Editor

“To avoid fornication, let every man, woman marry” says OO Obu

Editor

Abia moves to revive moribund Ceramics industry

Editor

WAFAI sets to hold mass wedding again

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More