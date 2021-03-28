30 C
Benue 2023 guber aspirant promises to create economic hubs

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

Dr Jeffrey Kuraun, a governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) has promised to create 23 economic hubs in Benue if given the mandate in 2023.

Kuraun stated this on Sunday in Tsar-Mbaduku, Vandeikya where he registered and picked his APC membership card alongside his wife, Mrs Torkwase Kuraun.

“Each hub will be created in line with the commodity in which LGA has comparative advantage.

“This will go a long way to create employment thereby taking most of the youth off the streets.

“This will also curb criminality in our state because most of the youths will be gainfully employed and will have no time to commit crime any longer,” he said. 

He further said that he consulted widely before taking the decision to join APC, adding that he was not coerced in joining the party.

“I did it out of my own volition based on the outcome of my consultation. I discover that APC is the only party in the country that has a formidable structure,” he said.

The aspirant’s registration into the APC was witnessed by the Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume, and Comrade Abba Yaro, the Chairman, Benue State Chapter of APC, who were all represented.

Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Bem Angwe encouraged the party faithful to register with the party for their overall good, while urging members of the party to be united in order to forge a common front. 

