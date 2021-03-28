Buhari congratulates Tinubu @69

By Chesa Chesa

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its teeming members in congratulating Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his 69th birthday today, March 29, 2021.

In sharing the joyous occasion with the former two-term Governor of Lagos State, Buhari said in a press statement Sunday that Tinubu’s acumen and influence would continue to resonate round the country and beyond.

The President rejoiced with the “patriot and statesman” on the 12th colloquium, an intellectual gathering to commemorate his birthday, that had over the years turned into a veritable opportunity for discussing topical national issues, and harnessing ideas that will move the nation forward.

The theme of the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium is “Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth: Imperative of National Cohesion for Growth and Prosperity’’.

President Buhari expressed belief that the choice of the theme further highlighted loyalty to the country and the shared vision that will bring harmony and well-being to everyone is most timely, clearly reflecting Sen. Tinubu’s patriotism and benevolence.

“The President affirms that the former Lagos State Governor has inspired many leaders and continues to nurture talents for the benefit of the country, while acknowledging his role in the stability of the APC, and advocating good governance.

“The President felicitates with family, friends and political associates of the astute politician, praying that God will grant him longer life, good health and more wisdom”, added the statement issued by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.