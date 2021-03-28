30 C
FERMA, BPSR unite on service improvement

By Raph Christopher 

The Managing Director, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, Engr. Nuruddeen A. Rafindadi, FNSE, with Director General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Mr. Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi have agreed to partner on service improvement.


Rafindadi during a visit by the team of BPSR, said he was delighted to receive them on their coming to educate FERMA on the activities of the Bureau and to also encourage and commend the Agency on being efficient on its activities.


He said the visit was important because it will afford the Agency the opportunity to learn from the success story of BPSR, particularly succession planning in the Civil Service, and procurement processes.


The MD added that FERMA’s collaboration with BPSR was a welcome development; he assured the team that the partnership will endure the test of time as it will impact both organizations positively.


Earlier, the Director General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Mr. Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi said their visit to FERMA was at the instance of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari who had instructed them to collaborate with Ministries, Departments and Agencies for effective, and efficient operations, and to also reduce operational cost.


Arabi added that he was comfortable with the operations of FERMA as the Managing Director with his team of capable hands has taken FERMA to an enviable status.


According to the DG, the Bureau of Public Service Reforms was established in 2004 as a lead Agency and ‘Engine Room’ for integrated reform initiative, implementation, coordination and harmonization. Furthermore, the DG,  said, BPSR was created based on the need to have an ‘’Engine room’’ that is enabled with the required capability and resources to leverage on local and international knowledge networks and communities of public administration best practices, to support policy, institutional and governance reform processes with required expertise, and good practices on an on-going basis.


Arabi said, ‘’the statutory responsibilities of BPSR was to initiate action on reforms at the public service level, coordinate, monitor and evaluate the implementation of Reforms in MDAs, as well as disseminate information on all aspects of public services, amongst others.

