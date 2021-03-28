30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Hijab controversy: Religious laws made for poor folks…

Sterling Bank partners with Jamub Group on agric,…

Track down attackers of Gov Ortom, Benue Councillors…

How Nigeria’s economy can work for all –…

Wike explains why he took Covid-19 vaccine quietly

Parliamentary workers strike caused by Governors’ blockade of…

Rivers monarch regains freedom from abductors

Enugu panel on Police brutality sues for peace…

Kidnap of RCCG members, 39 students in Kaduna…

Nigeria Sunrise Newspaper: Non-indigenous staff sues Taraba govt…

News

Hijab controversy: Religious laws made for poor folks – Catholic priest

A Nigerian Catholic priest, Fr. Kelvin Ugwu has said that most laws created in the name of religion are meant for the poor.


The Priest said this in a post via his Facebook account while reacting to the Hijab controversy in Kwara State.


But the Malawi-based priest while commenting on the crisis said what the rich folks do and walk away, ordinary, poor Muslims cannot do the same and go scot-free.


“Most of these unnecessary laws created in the name of religion are basically meant for the poor alone.


“You will never find the super-rich kids in schools where there will be foolish arguments like, whether it is mandatory to wear or not to wear Hijab.


“Also, what most of these rich folks will do, ordinary poor Muslims can’t do it and go free. Even in parishes, a rich man can comfortably come to church with his female kids all wearing trousers and a churchwarden oppressing the young poor girls in the village because of trousers will be the first to greet and compliment them.


“In 1990 to the year 2000, women were condemned to hell because they wore trousers. But now women no longer go to hell because of trousers because every woman now has trousers. Is it not a miracle?


“It saddens me sometimes because some of us make God look like one jobless old man sitting down with broken glasses, looking and taking records of who will wear whatever or not and this is absolutely not the case.


“People just make laws to favour certain groups of people to the detriment of other groups of people,” he said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Terrorists Suffer More Defeat as Army Sustain Clearance Operations

Editor

COVID-19 lockdown: FG delivers 3 truck -load of food items to Kebbi

Editor

Ambassadorial appointment: Eze Congratulates Dr. Maureen Tamuno, thanks Buhari

Editor

2020 Lokoja Fishing Festival cancelled

Editor

APC will takeover governorship of Imo state,Mbaka predicts

Editor

US Election: Nigerian cleric holds prayer rally for Trump

Editor

Nigeria records 4 new Covid-19 cases

Editor

Activities of HYPREP in Ogoniland extremely slow – CEHRD

Editor

NBET Crisis: Power sector group wants Dr Ewelukwa ‘acting MD’, probed for forgery

Editor

Boko Haram/ISWAP: Army Intensify Operations, Record More Victory

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Be Strong, Former SGF Tells Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More