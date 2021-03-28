30 C
Kidnapped FCTA staff regain freedom

By Daniel Tyokua
One of the FCT

Universal Basic Education Board ,UBEB, identified as Ola on Sunday regained freedom from his abductors.


Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen were reported to have abducted four persons in Kuje Area Council FCT.


The eyewitness said those kidnapped were a motorcycle rider, technician,  taxi driver and a staff of FCT Universal Basic Education Board ,UBEB,.


Though detail of the release was still sketchy as of the time of filling this report.


He said, “they armed herdsmen came into  Kiyi town in  Kuje Area Council in large numbers and went from house to house, kidnapping the residents in their sleep, it was  between 12 midnight and 2am this morning”

Another relation of the victims, alleged that the kidnappers made a phone call and demanded for N50 million ransom,  “they call once, and ask for N50 million ransom for one person.The kidnappers did not carry any property, except a cooking pot, probably to be cooking in the bush.


When contacted the spokesperson for FCT Police Command, ASP Mariam Yusuf confirmed the kidnapping.


She said, “yes, the suspected gunmen abduct 4 persons in one of the villages in Kuje Area Council, we have launched an operation to rescue the victims and apprehend the fleeing suspects”.

