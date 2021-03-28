30 C
Track down attackers of Gov Ortom, Benue Councillors Forum tasks security agencies

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

The Benue State Councillors Forum has urged security agencies to as a matter of urgency track down those behind the last weekend’s attack on Governor Samuel Ortom on his farm along Makurdi -Gboko road.


The Forum in a press statement signed by its Chairman Honourable Terungwa Kusugh, a copy of which was made available to The AUTHORITY in Makurdi, described the attack as most unwarranted, barbaric, adding that it was an affront on the entire Benue people.


It wondered why the governor would be so hunted over a law he enacted as a panacea to ending the constant farmers/ header’s crises, stressing that the law had ensured reasonable peace in the State.


While urging the governor not to be deterred by the attack in his resolve to ensure the full implementation of the law in the state, the forum pledged its total commitment to the Ortom administration in its quest to rid the state of criminal elements.


It thanked President Muhamadu Buhari over his timely condemnation of the attack on the governor as well as his order for a full investigation into the ugly incidence.


The body equally commended the Nigerian Governor’s Forum, individuals and groups over their show of solidarity with the governor during this very trying moment, saying such would go a long way in strengthening him.


Concluding, the Forum re-emphasized that it is only by bringing those responsible for the attack to face justice that some level of confidence would be restored in the security architecture of the country especially among Benue people.

