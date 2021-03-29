Abuja-Kano Road: Review N2:12bn per km road cost, PDP demands

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

Following the unearthing of the N797.23 billion alleged padding on 375 kilometer Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road reconstruction contract, The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded an immediate review of the project which was recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).



The party in a statement on Monday by it’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan also demands for an open probe into the padding of the contract from the original N155 billion to an outrageous N797 billion, with a whooping N642 billion apparently earmarked to be shared among corrupt officials.



“With the approved N797 billion, for a 375 kilometer road, the Buhari Presidency is claiming to be reconstructing a kilometer of road with an outrageous and inexcusable N2.12 billion; a huge slap on the sensibilities of Nigerians” the party stated.



While PDP restated it’s total support for the reconstruction of this very important road, the PDP insisted that it will be against the interest of the nation to allow criminal elements in the Buhari administration to hide under the project to steal a staggering N642 billion which ought to be channeled to other projects that would benefit the people.



“Our nation was jolted a the level of corruption in the Buhari presidency wherein Mr. President could approve a fraudulent contract padding to the tune of N642 billion at the time our nation is battling with serious economic challenges and infrastructural stagnation”.



The PDP charged President Buhari to heed to the demands by Nigeria and immediately effect the review in the interest of the nation, before any releases are made.



The party insisted that such review would douse tension already generated by the revelations of this attempt by fraudulent officials to swindle the nation as well as restore the confidence of the people in the system.



The party suggested that the N642 billion which would be recovered through the review should be channeled to fix other important roads in the region as well as other parts of our country, which have become death traps following a distressing neglect.



The PDP tasks the Buhari Presidency, to come clean by instituting and allowing an open investigation by relevant statutory bodies including the National Assembly and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The PDP demanded that the investigation should cover the office of the Secretary to the Federation, the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing the Office of The Accountant General of the Federation, the Budget Office as well as other officials of the Buhari administration connected with the criminal contract inflation.



The PDP stressed that what Nigerians expected is for Mr. President to show that he has not been overwhelmed by the corruption in his Presidency by taking decisive steps to investigate the matter and ensure the prosecution of all those involved.