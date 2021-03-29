29 C
Be agents of development, Integrity in Nigeria – Ikpeazu tasks graduates

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has charged university graduates to apply the training they received in schools to real life and contribute to the development of the society.


Governor Ikpeazu gave the charge during the maiden convocation ceremony of the Clifford University, Ihie, Isialangwa North LGA, tagged Alpha Graduation.

He said the world today is not looking for those with mere certificates but men of integrity, who could be trusted to bring development to the society.


The Governor said as the first fruits of the university, the graduates are expected to do the institution proud by being useful and pursue uprightness and justice.


Ikpeazu commended Dr. Deji Adeleke for his benevolence to Clifford University which has contributed to the building of the facilities and assured that he would play his own role in the development of the university.


The Abia Governor, who congratulated the 66 graduates of the institution, announced a Masters Degree Scholarship to the Best Graduating Student of Biochemistry and cash rewards to him and other Best Graduating Students in all five Faculties of the University as well as cash support to 20 indigent students and first 20 students to be admitted in the next academic year.


In their speeches the Pro-Chancellor of the Institution, Pastor (Dr.) Oyeleke Owolabi and the Chancellor of the university and President Eastern Union Conference of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Pastor (Dr) Bassey Udo thanked God for all he has done for the university and the Seventh-Day Adventist Church at large.


They paid glowing tributes to the founding fathers of the University including Elder Dr. Emmanuel Adaelu, MFR, for their labour to ensure that the school came on board.


They appreciated Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for honouring the event and prayed to God to bless and excel him in the administration of the state.
The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chimezie Omeonu expressed joy that the institution is graduating students who would impact society positively.


According to Professor Omeonu, the university which has five faculties engages in holistic education capable of molding students for the future.


He appreciated all who contributed greatly to the successes achieved by the university, especially Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for his pledged support to the first 20 students to be admitted into the university and prayed God to continue to assist the Governor in delivering good governance to the people of Abia State.


In his convocation lecture titled “Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on health and tertiary education, challenges and concern: A paradigm shift”, the Guest Speaker and Dean, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Authur Chuemere said COVID-19 affected many aspects of life including education and stressed the need for everyone to support the government in strengthening health institutions for future management of the pandemic.


He informed that the supplements prescribed to be taken by COVID-19 patients were aimed at stimulating immunity in the system and commended Governor Ikpeazu for providing support for the fight against coronavirus in Abia State.

