Benue guber aspirant to create economic hubs if elected

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr Jeffrey Kuraun, has promised to create 23 economic hubs in Benue if given the mandate in 2023.



Kuraun stated this on Sunday in Tsar-Mbaduku, Vandeikya where he registered and picked his APC membership card alongside his wife, Mrs Torkwase Kuraun.



Kuraun said that each of the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state were blessed with on agricultural commodity or the other.



“So, each hub will be created in line with the commodity in which LGA has comparative advantage.



“This will go a long way to create employment thereby taking most of the youth off the streets.

“This will also curb criminality in our state because most of the youths will be gainfully employed and will have no time to commit crime any longer,” he said.



He further said that he consulted widely before taking the decision to join APC.



“I was not coerced in joining the party. I did it out of my own volitio

n based on the outcome of my consultation.

“I discover that APC is the only party in the country that has a formidable structure,” he said.



Comrade Abba Yaro, the Chairman, Benue State Chapter of APC, represented by the APC Youth Leader, Mr Tersoo Baki, Yaro stated that it would not discriminate against new members coming into the party.



“New members that joined the party following the registration and revalidation exercise will be accorded same recognition and opportunities,” he said.



Meanwhile, theChairman of the occasion, Prof. Bem Angwe encouraged the party faithful to register with the party for their overall good.

He further urged Benue people particularly members of the party to be united in order to forge a common front.

The Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs, Senator George Akume who spoke through, Mr Terhemba Chabo said that he believed that the governorship slot would go to the people of Vandeikya LGA of the state.



Akume further enjoined the people to keep faith with party owing to the landmark achievements record by President Muhammadu Buhari administration, adding that a lot of benefits still await them.