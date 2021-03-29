Buhari jets out to London for medical care

32 C
Abuja
Cover

President Muhammadu Buhari ia to proceed to London, the United Kingdom tomorrow – 

Tuesday March 30, 2021 – for a routine medical check-up.


The President has not embarked on any foreign for the past eight months, largely owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.


He met with security chiefs on Monday morning, preparatory to the trip, revealed an Aso Rock press’s statement.

“He is due back in the country during the second week of April, 2021”, said the statement issued by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

