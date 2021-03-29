29 C
Minister tasks new NSDC boss on sugar sufficiency goal

By Felix Khanoba 

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, has charged the newly appointed Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Zacch Adedeji, to work towards the realisation of the Federal Government goals in the sugar sector of the economy.

Speaking at the inauguration of Adedeji as the Chief Executive Officer of the NSDC at the weekend, Adebayo said the Federal Government relied on him to work assiduously towards the realisation of the country’s self sufficiency in the sugar production.

He noted that the appointment of Adedeji was based on his performance in his former positions, adding that the nation expected him to leave landmark achievements by the time he would be leaving office.

“You are therefore expected to discharge your duties in accordance with the rules and regulations as laid down in the Act establishing the council and other extant rules,”he said.

He urged him to create an atmosphere of a good working relationship with his staff, board and management to ensure a successful execution of his mandate.

Responding, the new  NSDC boss expressed my appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, for finding him worthy to serve as the Executive Secretary of the NSDC. 

While commending Adebayo, the minister of state and the Permanent Secretary, for their efforts towards the implementation of some strategic initiatives and engagements that has resulted in the growth recorded in the Sugar Council, Adediji said the importance of sugar cannot be overemphasized. 

“Sugar is an important commodity in the global agricultural market, with an annual average production of 120.1 million tons, consumption of 118.1 million tons. 

” Sugar is produced under a broad range of climatic conditions in some 120 countries and is one of the most heavily traded agricultural commodities. World sugar trade averages about 64mln tonnes/year and raw sugar accounts for around 60% of internationally traded volumes,” he said. 

Adedeji expressed the readiness of NSDC to continue to work with the relevant agencies and private sector to provide the desired support and interventions to achieve the ultimate target of 1.8Mm tonnes sugar production.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

