NANS condemns Sunday Igboho’s call for O’dua Republic, says it’s ill-timed

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun State chapter, has condemned in its entirety, the recent call by the acclaimed Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo (Sunday Igboho) for the secession of the Yoruba race from the Nigerian nation.


According to Daily Post Sunday Igboho had a few weeks ago declared the O’dua Republic, claiming the Yoruba race had ceased to be a part of Nigeria.


But, NANS in a press conference addressed in Abeokuta by its State Chairman, Damilola Simeon, maintained that “the call is ill-timed.
The students’ leader said secession was “not just for one ‘accidental activist’ to wake up and declare O’dua Republic without considering the implication of such on the masses and all concerned.”


“Has he taken into consideration the implications of such a call on our security and economy as a region?” he asked.


While recognizing the right of all Nigerians to agitate, fight for their rights and correct perceived errors, NANS said “it must be done within acceptable parameters and all concerned must agree to pursue the same objectives to achieve the desired end.”


Meanwhile, the association has also called on the Federal Government to restructure the nation to address the various challenges facing it.


“We call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to, as a matter of urgency, address the age-long restructuring agenda, as this will go a long way in addressing the arrays of perceived national issues that borders on security, economy and political sovereignty of all geopolitical zones that make up Nigeria.


“We commend those revered Yoruba traditional rulers who have come out to condemn this unreasonable call for secession by Sunday Igboho and his co-travellers,” NAN said.

