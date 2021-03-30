31 C
Nigerian Professor emerges one of America’s best doctors of 2020

Nigerian-born Professor of medicine, Iyalla Elvis Peterside has been named one of America’s best physicians for the year 2021 by the United States National Consumer Advisory Board and Todaysbestphysician.com.

Peterside, a professor of Pediatrics and Neonatalogy at the University of Pennsylvania Medical school, is a Consultant at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, considered one of the best children’s hospitals in the world. He has worked there for over 20 years.

He was until recently the Medical Director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital and the President of the Philadelphia Perinatal society. He is a recipient of many awards from his colleagues and professional associations in the US.

His area of expertise is in the care of complex surgical neonates, infants needing extracorporeal support and babies with chronic lung disease.

A 1985 graduate of the University of Ibadan, Peterside, has practiced medicine on four continents -Africa, Europe , Asia and North America.

Prof. Peterside is among Nigerian professionals who constitute the most celebrated diaspora community in the US. Nigerians are top on the table of the most highly educated of all diaspora groups in the US , with 61 per cent holding at least a bachelors degree compared with 31 per cent of the total foreign-born population and 32 per cent of the US-born population, according to 2017 data from the Migration Policy Institute.

More than half of Nigerian immigrants (54 per cent) were most likely to occupy management positions, compared with 32 per cent of the total foreign-born population and 39 per cent of the US-born population. Nigerians also dominate the creative art sector in the US .

Recently, President Biden appointed more Nigerians into sensitive political offices than any other diaspora community.

