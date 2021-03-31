32 C
Abuja
Politics

Anambra Guber: My emergence will strengthen PDP – Okonkwo

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

As the governorship election in Anambra state gathers momentum, a front line aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, said that his emergence as the candidate of the party will ensure victory and unity for the party.

The aspirant who is also the Chairman of United Airlines made the disclosure when he returned his form nomination and expression of interests forms at the PFP national headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

Obiora said that he is the candidate to beat and the joker the party needs to win the November 6 election.

He boasted that PDP will have a seamless sail into the government house if he is elected as the candidate of the party in the 26th Jinye primary election

He said, “I am the joker. I am the king on the chessboard. In the game of chess the king ought to be protected for victory to be assured”.

The aspirant assured that his aspiration will re-unite and unify other aspirants to work together for the success of PDP in the November election.

Okonkwo who is from Idemili Local Government in the central senatorial zone, promised to hull all the votes from the zone to the party.

“Idemili LGA for instance, my local government is the highest local government with the highest number of votes in the entire Anambra state if not South East. 

“But beyond that, if you go through the results of the party election in 2019, the national election, Anambra central had produced, if not double the amount of votes produced in the south.

“We return three House of Reps members, and we returned a senator. So all the federal seats in our zone were won landslides by PDP. Anambra central is the strongest base of PDP in Anambra State,” he boasted.

