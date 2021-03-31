32 C
Buhari needs support to tackle insecurity, says AKOCON

By Daniel Tyokua 


The Association of Koro Communities in Nigeria (AKOCON) has said President Muhammadu Buhari needs the support of other fellow Nigerians to tackle the unending insecurity across the country.


Alhaji  Kasimu Mohammed, president of the Association stated this during it 5th inauguration of the executives in Zuba, Abuja.


He said Nigeria was facing its worst security challenges as a nation  and need to be supported by all.


“Nigeria is facing its worst security challenges as a nation, our schools, farmlands, roads and homes are no longer safe. We all must come together to support president Muhammad Buhari led administration in overcoming  the ugly situation, we have no any other country than Nigeria” 


Mohammed who is the newly inaugurated president commended the royal fathers of Koro extraction for their untiring efforts to ensure that the group stands.

He appreciated the royal fathers for remaining a moral force in the history of Nigeria, especially by building bridges of understanding, tolerance and unity across all divides within their domain and beyond.


The president promised to unite all Koro Communities and consolidate on the ideals of AKOCON founding fathers.
On his part, the Agora of Zuba, HRH Muhammed Umar called on the executives to work for the collective interest of all members. 


Umar asked them to emulate the life style of founding fathers and provide good leadership that will bring about positive impact in the country.


AKOCON was officially launched in 1988 in Zuba, the association is body of Koro Communities that are spread in five states in Nigeria, namely Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Taraba, Benue and FCT with an estimated population of over 20 million people.

