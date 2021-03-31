32 C
Abuja
Collaboration between government security agencies, private ones will reduce crime drastically- Tarmac CEO

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

The management of Tarmac Security Ltd on Tuesday said collaboration between government security agencies and private ones will help reduce crime drastically in the country.

Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Inkotaria Ipalibo, disclosed this at the inauguration of its new headquarters building in Jos, the Plateau State Capital.

Ipalibo said, “If only security agencies can collaborate and partner with private security, criminality will reduce drastically in Nigeria.

“The reason is because private security guards are virtually on every street in Nigeria, but you can’t find police or any other security operatives on every street.

According to him, “When you have operatives on every street, you will be able to gather intelligence from them with which you will use to prevent a crime that ordinarily would have occurred”.

Speaking on why Tarmac Security was established, the Chief Executive said, “The vision of Tarmac Security is to provide the most admirable and efficient security services to satisfy our clients as well as our guards.

“And we do that by giving our personnel top notch training and we kit them up thoroughly and professionally in order for them to deliver top class service.

In his remarks, representative of the Commissioner of Police in the State, ACP Adamu Ibrahim said, “Security business is not for the police alone, it is for every member of a community.

“That is why everybody must be vigilant.

“As a bonifide citizen of this country, you have a duty to protect your environment, lives and property; its not the duty of the police alone or other security agencies.

He maintained that, if all citizens are vigilant crime will reduce drastically in our communities.

The Police boss assured that the doors of the agency is always open to any organisation working towards reducing crime in the society.

