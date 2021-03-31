32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

I never advocated tenure elongation – Lawan

Anambra Guber: My emergence will strengthen PDP –…

I will woo Buhari, Tinubu, Ali Modu Sheriff…

Armed herdsmen invade Ebonyi community, kill Priest, 5…

Rape cases constitute 90% of criminal cases in…

42yrs after, NIWA commissions Onitsha commercial barge

2021 Budget: FCTA proposes N83.4 billion for transport…

Discos failed to remit N510.53bn last year, says…

Revenue generation from NLNG now $114bn – Buhari

Tenure Extension: IGP Adamu knows fate April 16

Uncategorized

Direct election to ECOWAS Parliament imminent

By John Okeke


There maybe direct election soon for those lawmakers who wish to belong Community Parliament of ECOWAS.


This is coming even as the ECOWAS Parliament has appealed to the President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Julius Madda Bio to champion the campaign for direct universal suffrage at the level of the Authorities of Heads of States and Government of Economic Community of of West African States, (ECOWAS).


The Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Rt Hon Sidie Mohamed Tunis made this appeal at the ongoing 2021 First Extraordinary Session of ECOWAS Parliament in Sierra Leone.


Noting that the Parliament under his leadership remain committed to the call for direct election of members to the ECOWAS Parliament, Hon Tunis said that as one of the highlights of the strategic plan, “I want to reiterate that call”. 

According to him, “I seize this opportunity to call on Your Excellency, Mr. President, to kindly grant this your unwavering support by serving as the champion of this cause at the level of the Authority of Heads of States, as its success will guarantee that the people have vested interest in civic affairs and being actively involved in the decision-making processes at all levels and in all dimensions”.


The Speaker said that the  Parliament, since its formation in 2000, has sufficiently endeavor to perform its role diligently.

He however, lamented that the election of Members by direct universal suffrage, the power to initiate legislation and the Parliamentary Ombudsman remain noticeable casualties.


He said: “That is why during the inauguration of the 5th Legislature, I identified the election of members by direct universal suffrage as a key policy agenda of my tenure. 

“In order to achieve this, I immediately established an Ad hoc Committee which comprises of 16 Members of Parliament and chaired by the Honorable 1st Deputy Speaker, to review the feasibility of achieving the election of Members to the Community Parliament by direct universal suffrage. 


“The Committee successfully held its first meeting in Lagos and the report from that meeting was adopted during our last session. More engagements are on the way and the prospects of achieving this are high. 


“You would all agree with me that direct election by the people we serve creates a sense of responsibility in the leaders and makes them realize that they have been chosen by the people to perform in a patriotic and dedicated role”. 
The Speaker added that this will compel them to use the power and authority they have in a positive way for the benefit of the masses.


“We believe that unless people participate in the development process, our set targets and objectives cannot be fully attained,” he conclueded.


On his part, President Julius Madda Bio said that he shares the view that direct universal suffrage promotes accountability in the representation process. 


While noting the Speaker’s submission of arguments for direct elections of members of the Community’s Parliament by universal suffrage, the President observed that “There will be legal and technical questions. Above all, there will be questions around political will”. 

Pledging to lead the campaign at the highest level, Dr. Bio said: “I am certain that the Authority of Heads of State of the community will discuss this all-important matter when it is laid before them”.


He also said that ECOWAS must make the  countries in the region prime destinations for investment. 

“We can do so by adopting practices, policies, and regulations (including taxation) that are uniform and even across borders. We should harness greater regional economic integration and more market linkages in the entire sub-region,” he conclueded.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

France issues Niger travel warning after killing of aid workers

Editor

Cross River bye-election: Police commissioner orders restriction of movement

Editor

LG products make working remotely enjoyable – MD

Editor

FG, States’ Incessant flout of agreements: The greatest bane of Nigeria’s Education Sector

Editor

Injustice Personified: Anambra Chief Judge in Alleged Land Grabbing

Editor

EFCC denies online media report on Port Harcourt detention facility

Editor

Nigeria at 60: The journey since the 3rd Republic and way forward

Editor

British envoy acknowledges epidemic fight in Wuhan visit, eyes healthcare cooperation with China

Editor

Farmers/herders crisis: Group cautions Ortom over constant attacks on President Buhari

Editor

*Lekki Shooting: CNN carried out a hatchet job on the Army – International journalists*

Editor

Operation Sahel Sanity: Troops neutralize armed bandit, recovers AK-47, rescue kidnapped victims

Editor

Lebanon parliament approves sweeping powers for the army

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More