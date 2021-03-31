32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

I never advocated tenure elongation – Lawan

Anambra Guber: My emergence will strengthen PDP –…

I will woo Buhari, Tinubu, Ali Modu Sheriff…

Armed herdsmen invade Ebonyi community, kill Priest, 5…

Rape cases constitute 90% of criminal cases in…

42yrs after, NIWA commissions Onitsha commercial barge

2021 Budget: FCTA proposes N83.4 billion for transport…

Discos failed to remit N510.53bn last year, says…

Revenue generation from NLNG now $114bn – Buhari

Tenure Extension: IGP Adamu knows fate April 16

Cover

Revenue generation from NLNG now $114bn – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, has disclosed rhat the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Natural Gas Company (NLNG) has generated $114bn revenues for the country.

He stated this at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit 2021 Pre-Summit Conference and official inauguration of the Decade of Gas conference in Abuja, adding that the NLNG was contributing one per cent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

Buhari, who spoke virtually from the State House said that, “the NLNG, which contributes about one per cent to GDP, has generated $114bn in revenues over the years.

“$9bn in taxes, $18bn in dividends to the Federal Government and $15bn in feed gas purchase.”

He stated that these achievements were accomplished with 100 per cent Nigerian management and 95 per cent Nigerian workforce.

The Decade of Gas conference organised by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources brought operators and other stakeholders together to deliberate on how to power the Nigerian economy using gas.

Buhari said the Federal Government would fully utilise the enormous gas resources in the country to uplift the economy and drive industrialisation.

“The rising global demand for cleaner energy sources has offered Nigeria an opportunity to exploit gas resources for the good of the country. We intend to seize this opportunity,’’ the President stated.

The President told participants at the pre-summit that the major objective of government for the gas sector was to transform Nigeria into an industrialised nation with gas playing a major role.

This, he said, had been demonstrated through enhanced accelerated gas revolution, as he noted that the development of gas infrastructure had commenced along with the domestic utilisation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas and Compressed Natural Gas.

Buhari also stated that the process of commercialising gas flares, development of industrial and transport gas markets, and increasing gas to power were currently ongoing.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

How Buhari, Osinbajo’s daughters brought SARS down

Editor

Why NARD suspended indefinite strike

Editor

Group Raises Alarm Over Plot Over To Assassinate Zamfara Gov

Editor

Breaking: NHRC condemns use of live bullets on #EndSARS protesters in Lagos

Editor

S/South, S/East should focus on agric, says Ezeife

Editor

MTN stock rises, amid revenue tax reprieve

Editor

Buhari, NASS leadership agree to tackle security challenges

Editor

2019 Poll: APC NWC meets Senators

Editor

2023: North must not produce APC’s presidential candidate – Yakasai

Editor

Nigerians file suit against China over covid-19

Editor

Excess Crude Account: Abuja lawyer drags FG, 36 states to court

Editor

IGP tasks PPROs to review EndSARS protest, develop crisis management tool

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More