CAN seeks God’s intervention in Nigeria as Christians celebrate Easter

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have urged people of faith to use the Easter period to pray for Nigeria.

A statement on Friday by CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, sought God’s intervention as the country faces myriads of problems.

Ayokunle congratulated Christians in Nigeria and across the world for witnessing the 2021 holiday that celebrates the belief in the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The religious leader expressed joy that the era of complete lockdown, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, was over.

Ayokunle prayed against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, herdsmen attacks, ritual killing, armed robbery, unemployment and others.

“Though we have many challenges in the nation, ranging from different types of insecurity to social and economic challenges, I urge all the children of God to rejoice in hope.

“We must not be disillusioned as the disciples were when Jesus was arrested, crucified and buried. They were overwhelmed by grief and doubted His resurrection.

“This is the time for us to exercise patience in tribulations and to continue to pray. With hope in God who can never fail his children, a glorious morning of resurrection would come”, he added.