Glo-powered African Voices showcases Nigerian visual arts, fashion talents

African Voices Changemakers, the 30-minute magazine programme sponsored by Globacom on CNN International, will this weekend showcase the visual arts and fashion scene of Nigeria featuring two outstanding entrepreneurs, Chuks Collins and Adenrele Sonariwo.

Adenrele Sonariwo is an Art Curator and in 2010, she established Rele Arts Gallery now with two offices – one at Onikan, Lagos, and the other in Los Angeles, United States of America. She won The Future Awards for Arts and Culture in 2016 and was on the 2016 and 2017 Power List of influencers in culture. In March, 2017, she was listed as one of the 100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria.

Sonariwo is equally a TEDx speaker and featured as a member of the jury at Dak’art Biennale in 2018. She is a princess of Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria.

The second guest, Chuks Collins once worked with Nigeria’s telecommunications giant, Globacom, but has since evolved into a celebrated participant in fashion shows in New York, Philadelphia and New Jersey. He launched his clothing line in 2010 with a mission to style people in a manner that will confer respect and pride on them.

Following a motor accident, he suffered and some other health complications in 2012 he created and debuted a collection called ‘Survival’ and followed it with two more collections named ‘The Journey’ and ‘The Dream’ in quick succession. He has also displayed his versatility in Canada and Belarus while designing for Ralph Lauren and other notable fashion labels in New York.

Catch the magazine programme on DSTV Channel 401 on Saturday at 8.30 a.m. It will also be shown on Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m., 7.30 p.m. and on Monday at 5.30 a.m.