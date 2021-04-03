Kano Strange Disease: Ganduje gets preliminary report from NAFDAC DG

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Director-General of National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye has presented a preliminary result of clinical test of poisonous substances suspected to have caused strange diseases in Kano to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The NAFDAC DG also informed Ganduje that the agency has concluded plans to establish NAFDAC laboratory test in the ancient commercial city.

The NAFDAC Boss also presented an Award of Excellence to Ganduje over his commitment and unhindered political will in dealing, decisively, with drug abuse in the state.

She made the presentation during a courtesy visit to Ganduje, at his office in Kano.

Prof. Adeyeye stated that, “Your Excellency, there are five substances involved in this development. Out of the five substances, only three were registered and the remaining two were not registered.

“We still wonder how they came into the country. As our investigation reveals that, they were not imported into the country through our Ports.

“Some of those substances are poisonous. When one takes them, he or she would find it very difficult to breathe normally. That is close to death, Sir.”

According to her, the Agency has taken the matter seriously, adding that, there are six Directorates of NAFDAC engaged to handle the issue.

She further stated that coherent and scientific explanations are being harnessed on the said products.

“The substances have Citric Acid. We also went to 2 companies that have the registered substances with them, though their substances are registered, but we still put them on hold, to avoid certain things. Until after our examination,” she explained.

Adeyeye assured that when the final result is out NAFDAC would present it to Kano state government.

She, however, commended the effort being put by the Acting Managing Director of the State Consumer Protection Council, Baffa Babba Dan Agundi, saying that his unrelenting commitment in fighting the marketing of the poisonous substances, alongside fake and counterfeit drugs trooping into the state remains admirable.

She further stated that, “Your Excellency, I am pleased and glad to inform you that, our Agency will establish Coordinated Wholesale Centre (CWC) here in Kano.

“Sir, it is the first one to be established in the country. We are also building state office of the Agency. That will also be with Laboratory; so Kano will henceforth have its Lab, well equipped.”

In his remarks, Ganduje assured the visitors of his administration’s commitment towards partnering with NAFDAC in specified areas, “just to keep our state and the nation in general, safer and healthier.

“We also appreciate your effort in working hand in hand with us in taming this strange illness in the state.”

Ganduje also hinted that, “for now, the sources of those substances are known to authorities. While we arrested many consignments, we are still combing our markets thoroughly.

“That we are today receiving a preliminary result, this is commendable. We will also continue with the public enlightenment. We need to work very hard as the fasting period is fast approaching us, when people use all kinds of substances as appetizer.”

He also reminded the NAFDAC boss about the effort of the state government in building Drugs market at the newly Dangwauro Modern market.

“The Drug market there is almost completed. We put in place, at the Drug market, offices of NAFDAC, NDLEA, Customs and Excise, among other relevant agencies. We will not relent in our effort to control drug market in the state,” he added.

The NAFDAC boss was accompanied by the Director Enforcement of the agency, State Coordinator of NAFDAC, former President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Pharm Ahmed Ibrahim Yakasai, among others.