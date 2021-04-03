Learn to give more to God this Easter, Archbishop Ibezim appeals to Christians

By Odogwu Emeka Odogwu

The Archbishop Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger, Most Rev Alexander C. Ibezim, PhD has appealed on Christians all over the world to learn the attitude of appreciating God for his goodness.

The Anglican Prelate stated this while delivering Easter message to Christians celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Archbishop Ibezim, who is also the Bishop of Awka Diocese enjoined Christians to give more to God, noting that many Christians who seek God’s presence often forget offering to God what belongs to Him.

Archbishop Ibezim explained that giving to God is beyond giving money, stressing that there are gifts that are more precious to God than money.

“The problem we are having in our society today is that many people that tend to say they seek the face of the Lord, do so without giving to the Lord. You must not be an idle person in the Church. You must seek the Lord with something.

“When God created you, he did so for a purpose. When you bring a gift to the church, you are bringing a gift to humanity. Whenever we talk about gift, people interpret it to mean money. The gift we talk about has value than money. Money is the least of gifts to God.”

The Archbishop also expressed worry that Christianity has failed to grow due to the reluctance on the part of Christians to take risk for the sake of God, noting that even priests have resorted to preaching beautiful sermons because they failed to do the needful for Christ.

Speaking on the 2021 Easter Celebration themed, “Who Will Roll Away This Stone,” drawn from book of Mark, 16, he reminded Nigerians that it is the grace of God that sustained them to celebrate Easter in 2021 adding that last year was a nightmare for the people during Easter.

He recalled that the COVID-19 pandemic that wrecked havoc globally started in the month of March, which according to him, crippled Easter celebrations all over the world. He assured that the COVID-19 and other problems of humanity will be rolled away by the resurrection power of Jesus Christ.

He prayed for a smooth celebration for Christians all over the world, seizing the opportunity to advice Nigerians to take the introduction of COVID-19 Vaccine serious and get themselves vaccinated.